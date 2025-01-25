Classic Tuscan cuisine isn't known for being extravagant. Most of the traditional dishes exemplify the region's expertise in "cucina povera" or peasant cuisine. Based on things like legumes, vegetables, and wild game, the food from Tuscany is some of the most delicious and memorable in all of Italy. This is just one reason why bistecca alla Fiorentina, or Florentine T-bone steak, is so special. The large, pricey cut of beef is simple, flavorful, and a must-eat dish when you're in the region of Tuscany. And, like much Italian art and architecture, this culinary masterpiece dates back to the Italian Renaissance.

Some food historians believe bistecca alla Fiorentina was created in March of 1565 for the wedding of Paolo Orsino and Isabella de' Medici. As part of the festivities and wedding feast, an entire ox was roasted in Piazza San Lorenzo. Some guests from England began chanting, "Beef steak! Beef steak!" in anticipation of the meal. The Florentines consequently adopted the name "bistecca" for the dish. The dish remains incredibly popular today and is continually recommended to tourists who are visiting Tuscany along with other classics like ribollita and cantuccini, which similarly to mandlebrot is a cousin to biscotti. The steaks are expensive, but are so large that they are meant to feed multiple people.

Bistecca alla Fiorentina is always cooked and served rare, and seasoned simply, with olive oil, salt, and perhaps some rosemary. The dish is about showcasing the quality of the beef and not overwhelming it with other flavors. With that said, bistecca alla Fiorentina does have to meet certain requirements in order to be considered authentic. The steaks that meet these requirements are the ones worth seeking out.