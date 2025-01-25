The Renaissance-Era Steak Dish We Still Eat Today
Classic Tuscan cuisine isn't known for being extravagant. Most of the traditional dishes exemplify the region's expertise in "cucina povera" or peasant cuisine. Based on things like legumes, vegetables, and wild game, the food from Tuscany is some of the most delicious and memorable in all of Italy. This is just one reason why bistecca alla Fiorentina, or Florentine T-bone steak, is so special. The large, pricey cut of beef is simple, flavorful, and a must-eat dish when you're in the region of Tuscany. And, like much Italian art and architecture, this culinary masterpiece dates back to the Italian Renaissance.
Some food historians believe bistecca alla Fiorentina was created in March of 1565 for the wedding of Paolo Orsino and Isabella de' Medici. As part of the festivities and wedding feast, an entire ox was roasted in Piazza San Lorenzo. Some guests from England began chanting, "Beef steak! Beef steak!" in anticipation of the meal. The Florentines consequently adopted the name "bistecca" for the dish. The dish remains incredibly popular today and is continually recommended to tourists who are visiting Tuscany along with other classics like ribollita and cantuccini, which similarly to mandlebrot is a cousin to biscotti. The steaks are expensive, but are so large that they are meant to feed multiple people.
Bistecca alla Fiorentina is always cooked and served rare, and seasoned simply, with olive oil, salt, and perhaps some rosemary. The dish is about showcasing the quality of the beef and not overwhelming it with other flavors. With that said, bistecca alla Fiorentina does have to meet certain requirements in order to be considered authentic. The steaks that meet these requirements are the ones worth seeking out.
The beef must be procured from Tuscan cattle breeds
Bistecca alla Fiorentina is now a part of Italy's prestigious list of DOC and DOP products, joining other products like certain olive oils, wines, cheeses, cured meats, and balsamic vinegars. These titles basically guarantee the quality of a specific food or wine. To be considered a true bistecca alla Fiorentina, the beef must be procured from a Tuscan-breed; Chianina cattle is what is mostly used, but Calvana and Maremmana breeds are also acceptable. The specific cut is taken from the loin and contains a filet on one side and the sirloin on the other, with the T-bone running down the center. The steak is cut anywhere from three to four finger-widths thick, and is grilled over blazing coals until it's browned on the outside but rare on the inside (you can test the doneness with just a touch).
Many times, the enormous steak is cut tableside for presentation and drizzled with green olive oil. It's a sight to behold, and a wonder to experience, particularly with some Tuscan cannellini beans flavored with lemon and a glass of Tuscan red wine. If you want to make the dish at home, you might have to settle for coming close to it, rather than an authentic recreation. The fact of the matter is that Chianina beef is not easy to come by. Instead, find a reputable butcher who is skilled in dry-aging and specialty cuts, and tell them exactly what you're looking for; a porterhouse cut is a good substitute. If a grocery store is your only option, here's some tips on how to choose the best steak on your own.