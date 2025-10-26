Watermelon Is The Sweet Addition Your Store-Bought Pico De Gallo Needs

Adding watermelon to store-bought pico de gallo can be as simple as tossing a handful of finely diced watermelon straight into the tub just before serving. However, there are a few ways to take this savory-sweet salsa hack to the next level. First of all, you can add as much or as little watermelon as you like — it's really a matter of personal taste. However, don't forget to adjust the seasonings accordingly, especially if you add a significant amount of watermelon in proportion to the pico de gallo. Throw in a little extra lime juice and zest, salt, and maybe even a bit of chili pepper if you like it spicy. If you're feeling adventurous, you could also top it with a sprinkle of feta or cotija cheese (this may push the line between salad and salsa, but it will certainly be delicious).

Also, don't feel limited to watermelon — other refreshing fruits like jicama, cantaloupe, honeydew, and pineapple also make wonderful pico de gallo additions. Don't be afraid to get creative and work with what you have on hand. Lastly, if you can remember to mix up your watermelon pico de gallo in advance and let it sit for a few hours or overnight before serving, the flavors will blend together nicely. And that's it — all that's left to do is serve this sweet summery twist on pico de gallo with some top-tier tortilla chips.