Pair Apples With This Funky Cheese For An Easy And Delicious Appetizer
When it comes to a snack everyone can enjoy, it's hard to go wrong with sliced apples. Whether you prefer the tartness of Granny Smith or the sweetness of Honeycrisp, apple slices go well with numerous dishes. You can bake a pie, toss them in a fancy salad, or even slip a slice to your next grilled cheese. When you want an avant-garde but oddly traditional combination, consider putting a wedge of apple with a crumble or smear of blue cheese.
While this is hardly a new coupling, there are still those who will wrinkle their nose at the idea. Blue cheese is a bit of a divisive taste, especially considering what gives blue cheese its signature color (spoiler alert – it's mold). That being said, it's a wonderfully flavorful addition to any charcuterie board or cheese platter. For those who are still hesitant, keep in mind that an apple and bleu cheese pairing is not only a memorable taste combo, but it's visually appealing. It's no wonder that this pairing shows up in all kinds of sweet and savory appetizers.
Why blue cheese and apples are a delicious pairing
Blue cheese's bold flavors are the primary reason why it pairs so well with apples. Known as one of the funkier cheeses out there, blue cheese offers a soft or crumbly creaminess with a memorable tang. This cheese has numerous varieties, including gorgonzola, roquefort, and stilton blue cheese. What they all have in common are greenish-blue veins of colorful edible mold running throughout that heighten the forceful pungent notes of the cheese. The acids in the mold heighten the cheese's sharpness and salty bite, so a little blue generally goes a long way. The strong smell also influences how you taste, so even a whiff of blue cheese can change the taste of other things you eat.
Because of this funkiness, blue cheese goes well with sweet things like honey, fig jam, and, of course, apples. The cheese is also heightened by acids, which most apples offer, depending on what kind you select. In fact, different apples go better with different types of blue. Smokier blues pair well with earthy flavors, like those in a pomme gris. For creamy blues, you want something very crisp and rich, like an heirloom or Gala apple. The combinations of blue and apple are almost endless, so feel free to experiment and get adventurous.
Ingredients that complement blue cheese and apples
If you want to keep it very simple and basic, you can easily just put together a cheese platter for your guests. With your sliced apples and blue cheese, include dried stone fruit for a sweet note. To highlight the cheese's saltiness, add green olives or some gherkins, both of which have strong enough flavors to stand up to the blue's intensity. Cured meats, such as prosciutto, will add a more varied mouthfeel and a savoriness that complements the apple. Lastly, don't forget crostini or crackers as a vehicle for your cheese and fruit. If blue isn't your vibe and you want a more comfy pairing for your next party platter, consider including a chunk of cheddar with your apples as an additional option.
Charcuterie and cheese boards are the easiest places to put this perfect pair, but you don't have to stop there. You can use blue cheese in several apple recipes that are perfect for fall or any other season. Try making a blue cheese apple tart with a pastry dough crust for a toasty delicacy. Put blue cheese and apples on a pizza or grilled cheese in order to elevate nostalgic party staples. When in doubt, add the duo to a balsamic and walnut salad, and have your guests serve themselves. Choose ingredients that emphasize the sweet in the apples and the sharpness in the cheese, and your appetizer is sure to turn heads.