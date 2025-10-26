Pair Apples With This Funky Cheese For An Easy And Delicious Appetizer

When it comes to a snack everyone can enjoy, it's hard to go wrong with sliced apples. Whether you prefer the tartness of Granny Smith or the sweetness of Honeycrisp, apple slices go well with numerous dishes. You can bake a pie, toss them in a fancy salad, or even slip a slice to your next grilled cheese. When you want an avant-garde but oddly traditional combination, consider putting a wedge of apple with a crumble or smear of blue cheese.

While this is hardly a new coupling, there are still those who will wrinkle their nose at the idea. Blue cheese is a bit of a divisive taste, especially considering what gives blue cheese its signature color (spoiler alert – it's mold). That being said, it's a wonderfully flavorful addition to any charcuterie board or cheese platter. For those who are still hesitant, keep in mind that an apple and bleu cheese pairing is not only a memorable taste combo, but it's visually appealing. It's no wonder that this pairing shows up in all kinds of sweet and savory appetizers.