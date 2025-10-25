The Key To Keeping The Fire On Your Charcoal Grill Alive All Night Long

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The difference between grilling and barbecuing is that the former is usually a quick process, whereas the latter takes a long, long time. If you're smoking a large cut of meat like a brisket, it might need to be cooked overnight. No matter whether it's coffee, Red Bull, or straight shots of store-bought cold brew fueling your midnight fire watch, Scott Thomas, the Original Grillin' Fool and owner of The Grillin' Fools blog, says that regulating the grill's airflow is key to keeping the flame burning.

"Vent management is vital to fire management. If the fire is given too much air, it will run too hot and burn out too fast," he explains. The top vent, he says, should be open anywhere between ¼ inch and one inch, depending on the grill. (Check your instruction manual or YouTube videos if you, unlike Thomas, lack the necessary experience to pinpoint this.) Once it's done, though, you can just let it be. "It's the bottom vent, the one near the fire, that I adjust as necessary throughout the cook session. Again, this takes some practice, so I can't explain where it needs to be on every grill," Thomas tells The Takeout.

If your grill is new, you'll probably need to do an initial burn-in where you heat it without any food inside and run it for up to an hour at a temperature between 350 and 400 degrees. Thomas suggests using this time to check where the vents are and compare this to the temperature shown on a thermometer, so you can get some sense of how wide you'll need to open them to maintain the desired heat level.