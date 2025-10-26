The Old-School Appetizer That Makes An Iconic Military Ration The Star
So long as there are chips (made from potatoes or tortillas), there will be a need for dip. Whoever the first person was who decided the humble potato chip would taste better with some kind of ultra-savory goo deserves the Presidential Medal of Freedom. But man cannot live on French onion dip alone, or that Southern favorite from the North, pimento cheese dip, or even the best Trader Joe's dip, Everything and the Elote. What should you do if you want to think a little bit outside the box? Say hello to chipped beef dip, a creamy, savory marvel that makes brilliant use of a food best known as a military ration.
Because chipped beef is often served creamed anyway, dip is a pretty logical next step in terms of use cases. The meat, dried and sliced into small pieces resembling corned beef, is mixed with a dairy-based product, such as cream cheese or sour cream (or a combination of both). Add in whatever kind of seasoning you like — garlic powder, Worcestershire sauce, maybe even some chives chopped a la Thomas Keller — and throw it in the oven or a slow cooker for a while. That's all you really need for something rich, hearty, and utterly comforting.
Chipped beef has a long and proud(ish) history
Maybe you've never tried chipped beef, but you've probably heard of it before, albeit not by that name. Chipped beef is most famous as a military ration popular in the 20th century, creamed and served on toast. The most common name for it is "S.O.S.," which stands for "something on a shingle." (Believe it or not, that's the milder of the two nicknames the dish acquired — the other compares it to a certain part of the male anatomy that gets removed by a mohel.) Despite the unsavory monikers, creamed chipped beef is looked upon with some fondness by certain veterans, who took to eating it during peacetime as well.
Chipped beef isn't quite as widespread as it once was. Chains like Cracker Barrel and IHOP both used to serve chipped beef as an option for breakfast or lunch, but that's no longer the case. Still, you can find it in scores of diners across the mid-Atlantic, and Stouffer's even provides a frozen version. If you can't find it fresh or frozen, though, don't worry, Steak-umm makes for an excellent substitute, whether you want to serve it on toast or make use of it for that beautifully savory dip.