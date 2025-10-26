The Old-School Appetizer That Makes An Iconic Military Ration The Star

So long as there are chips (made from potatoes or tortillas), there will be a need for dip. Whoever the first person was who decided the humble potato chip would taste better with some kind of ultra-savory goo deserves the Presidential Medal of Freedom. But man cannot live on French onion dip alone, or that Southern favorite from the North, pimento cheese dip, or even the best Trader Joe's dip, Everything and the Elote. What should you do if you want to think a little bit outside the box? Say hello to chipped beef dip, a creamy, savory marvel that makes brilliant use of a food best known as a military ration.

Because chipped beef is often served creamed anyway, dip is a pretty logical next step in terms of use cases. The meat, dried and sliced into small pieces resembling corned beef, is mixed with a dairy-based product, such as cream cheese or sour cream (or a combination of both). Add in whatever kind of seasoning you like — garlic powder, Worcestershire sauce, maybe even some chives chopped a la Thomas Keller — and throw it in the oven or a slow cooker for a while. That's all you really need for something rich, hearty, and utterly comforting.