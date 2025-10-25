The Cheap Appetizer Anthony Bourdain Thought Everyone Should Have In The Freezer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

During his decades-long, globe-trotting career, Anthony Bourdain ate some seriously interesting meals ranging from unpretentious street foods to some of the most expensive on the planet. His fans couldn't help but be curious as to what this well-seasoned chef and traveler cooked up in the privacy of his own home. In 2016, he uncovered that mystery when he released his "Appetites" cookbook. In it, Bourdain shared the dishes he fed himself, his family, and his friends. He also included things like entertaining tips. According to him, one could never go wrong by serving a platter of pigs in a blanket.

In reference to these craveable appetizers, Bourdain wrote, "No matter what you serve, no matter how beautifully presented, strikingly garnished, exotic in flavor, or expensive...what everybody wants, what they will be all over like a swarm, every time, is commercially-made, freezer case-sourced pigs in (expletive) blankets. It doesn't matter who your guests are. They will eat them, and they will love them." Indeed, wrapping up chunks of wieners in crescent roll dough is absolutely one of the best ways you can cook hot dogs. And while they're definitely easy to find premade in the freezers of any given grocery store, they're also a cinch to pull off on your own.