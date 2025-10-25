The Old-School Canned BBQ You Won't Find On Shelves Anymore

Some kinds of food just make sense canned. Soup? That's a classic. Beans? Perfectly logical. Even something like Spam, as unsavory as some may find it, feels right when it's squeezed into one of those rectangular tins. But other kinds of food are just all kinds of wrong. You probably won't find many people racing to try a cheeseburger in a can, nor will you find many people who'll pop open a whole canned chicken for a quick lunch. Despite all that, however, there's one barbecue item, although discontinued, that apparently wasn't as terrible as it sounds: ribs in a can.

Courtesy of Armour Star, a brand otherwise known for frozen meatballs, Vienna sausage, and corned beef hash (which you can make yourself in an air fryer for a great breakfast), ribs in a can were sold in the 1960s, back when our food companies were more concerned about "could" than "should". An advertisement from 1963 proudly offered two and a half pounds of bone-in ribs, complete with barbecue sauce. The problem was the price: two and a half pounds of meat is a lot, even if it's in a can, and that Armour advertisement admitted that those looking for cheap meat should look elsewhere. But if you have the money for ribs in a can, you probably have the money for ribs not in a can. Predictably, the product didn't last.