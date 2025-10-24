Why It's Worth Keeping The Old Farmer's Almanac In Your Kitchen

If you're into cooking award-winning recipes, planning your garden around eerily specific weather predictions, picking up weirdly useful kitchen and cooking hacks, and laughing at the kind of corny jokes your grandma would love, then The Old Farmer's Almanac deserves a spot on your kitchen counter. First published in 1792 (George Washington's first term) it's stood as the longest continuously published periodical in North America. Despite the dusty-sounding name, this little book is packed with timeless, homespun wisdom (not old-school cooking tips that might ruin your food) and gets a fresh update every year. What was originally a resource created to help farmers track seasonal weather via planting calendars alongside moon and sunrise phases (a centuries-old strategy for growing things) is now not only a go-to for gardeners and growers, but has evolved beyond the field; expanding to several interests, one prominently being the home kitchen.

Perhaps your garden blessed you this year with more produce than you know what to do with. The Farmer's Almanac has you covered with preservation tips to help you make the most of your yield, including unique seasonal recipes and guides for pickling, canning, grilling, and baking. Each edition typically includes helpful charts on produce weights and measurements and conversions — like how 60 pounds of apples equals 1 bushel or how 1 gallon equals 3.78 liters. Info like this is extremely useful to have on hand, especially since measurements like teaspoons and tablespoons aren't the same around the world.