The Discontinued Hershey's Kisses We Want Back This Halloween

Discontinuing items is a normal part of business. If certain products aren't selling enough to justify the cost of manufacturing them, it makes sense to cut them loose. But discontinuing candy is just plain mean. Inevitably, a candy (no matter how strange it might seem) develops a following, and when a favorite sweet is no longer available, we're left with either broken hearts and fond memories or having to purchase them from some candy black market at exorbitant prices. Such is the case with Hershey's Candy Corn Kisses, which debuted in 2007 as a limited-time flavor, and were ultimately left in the sugar graveyard in 2011. It's high time this classic Halloween flavor was brought back.

We get it, candy corn itself triggers strong opinions: People describe it as either delicious or Satan's earwax, so perhaps not enough of the loathers were willing to try the sweet, creamy Kiss confection. However, the Kisses were made of white chocolate, and though they were supposed to be flavored to taste just like the polarizing yet timeless candy, reviewers found that they had their own thing going on. Several people described the taste as buttery and delicious — who wouldn't want that in an autumn treat? That being said, the Kisses proved to be as divisive as their candy corn inspiration — some people found them too sweet, and others noticed a strange licorice-like flavor.