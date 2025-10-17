The Discontinued Hershey's Kisses We Want Back This Halloween
Discontinuing items is a normal part of business. If certain products aren't selling enough to justify the cost of manufacturing them, it makes sense to cut them loose. But discontinuing candy is just plain mean. Inevitably, a candy (no matter how strange it might seem) develops a following, and when a favorite sweet is no longer available, we're left with either broken hearts and fond memories or having to purchase them from some candy black market at exorbitant prices. Such is the case with Hershey's Candy Corn Kisses, which debuted in 2007 as a limited-time flavor, and were ultimately left in the sugar graveyard in 2011. It's high time this classic Halloween flavor was brought back.
We get it, candy corn itself triggers strong opinions: People describe it as either delicious or Satan's earwax, so perhaps not enough of the loathers were willing to try the sweet, creamy Kiss confection. However, the Kisses were made of white chocolate, and though they were supposed to be flavored to taste just like the polarizing yet timeless candy, reviewers found that they had their own thing going on. Several people described the taste as buttery and delicious — who wouldn't want that in an autumn treat? That being said, the Kisses proved to be as divisive as their candy corn inspiration — some people found them too sweet, and others noticed a strange licorice-like flavor.
Other discontinued Kisses
Unfortunately, Hershey's has a track record of breaking our sugar-starved hearts by taking away the fall-themed Kisses we have fallen in love with. While the candy corn flavor might be slightly understandable to discontinue due to its polarizing nature, it's hard to comprehend why the chocolate giant would no longer make its Pumpkin Spice Kisses. This flavor featured an orange-tinted white chocolate shell that was spiced with cinnamon, with a creamy white filling that some described as tasting like vanilla cheesecake.
Another seasonal, limited release Kiss flavor was Caramel Apple, a Kiss many would gladly welcome back. Milk chocolate surrounded an apple-flavored caramel that was deliciously oozy. Finally, Hershey looked to the dark side of the fall season (in other words, Halloween) when it created Dracula Kisses, which also appear to no longer be available. These spooky sweets featured a hollow milk chocolate shell that was filled with blood-red strawberry flavored cream. Each morsel was wrapped in a purple foil square decorated with bats, with a paper plume that read "Vampire." Although you can no longer get any of these fall Kiss flavors, you can at least find all of our favorite Halloween candies of 2025.
How to make your own candy corn Kisses
If you were a major fan of the candy corn-flavored Kisses, perhaps you'd consider a DIY version of the candy. There are several recipes for recreating these iconic candies, but be warned, they don't involve white chocolate. Instead, they are meringue-based sweets which can capture the flavor of candy corn in bite-sized pieces. All you need to do is whip some egg whites with cream of tartar (this will stabilize your egg whites) and sugar. Once you get glossy peaks, you can add a couple of drops of flavoring extract, like vanilla or marshmallow, or really, any flavor you'd like. You can even find candy corn flavored extract at some places.
Separate your meringue into three portions and color one portion yellow, one orange, leave the last uncolored. You can then place each color into piping bags and begin building your candies by piping small circles of yellow, topped with orange, and finish with white peaks. These go into a low-heated oven for about an hour. The finished candies should be dry, stiff, and look like candy corns.
Hershey also had a candy corn chocolate bar
Hershey doubled down on its candy corn game when it released full-sized and snack-sized candy corn chocolate bars, which were also discontinued. These consisted of white-colored candy bars with tiny bits of candies scattered throughout. One reviewer described the bar as smelling and tasting like a bakery, which evokes thoughts of cake, vanilla, and super sweet frosting — this basically describes the actual flavor of candy corn itself. Hershey was careful not to describe these bars as "white chocolate," but rather "candy corn creme;" indeed, unlike the recently-returned Crunch White bar, there was no actual cocoa butter in these bars at all.
This is another confection you could pretty easily pull together from just a couple of ingredients. Just melt some white chocolate over a double boiler or quickly in the microwave until the chocolate is just melted. In the meantime, chop up some candy corn into small pieces and mix them into your melted white chocolate. Pour the mixture into nonstick candy bar molds and chill until solid.