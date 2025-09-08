How To Melt Chocolate Quickly In The Microwave (Without Making A Mess)

Melting chocolate can be a real challenge, as it's such a delicate ingredient. You see chefs often employing the double boiler method, which involves placing a bowl on top of a pot of steaming water, then melting the chocolate in that bowl. This ensures that the heat from the steam transfers to the bottom of the bowl gently, which ensures you don't break the chocolate (meaning the solids separate from the fat). But there is one way you can melt chocolate quickly and easily, all with the press of a single button: by using the microwave.

We spoke to Phillip Ashley Rix, Master Chocolatier and founder and CEO of Phillip Ashley Chocolates, to learn more about how you can use the microwave to melt chocolate. Rix explains that the timing is important. "[You] just have to do it in shorter bursts. 45-60 seconds is the first warming to get the chocolate molecules moving. Then, shorter bursts of 20-30 seconds until melted. Be sure to stir in between times, so it melts more evenly."

You do need to keep in mind just how much you're melting, however. The more chocolate you're prepping, the longer it'll take. However, if you have too little chocolate in the bowl, you risk burning it. Therefore, in general, melting more chocolate at once is the better scenario.