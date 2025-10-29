The Sweet And Savory Meat Candy Andrew Zimmern Puts In His Homemade Chex Mix

If you want to know the truth, candied bacon is unbelievably easy to make. Andrew Zimmern's recipe simply instructs you to prepare bacon and brown sugar in a pan until the fat is rendered and the sugar granules have dissolved, creating a glaze. However, if you prefer a make-ahead version, we have a sweet and spicy bacon seasoning blend recipe on our site that's even easier. The best part is that it's about the same, including bacon, brown sugar, and black pepper, but the bonus is that it's hands-off, as you can prepare it in the oven ahead of time.

One of the best aspects of candied bacon is that it's also something you can easily enhance with dry spices. If you're into heat, you can add crushed red pepper flakes, just like rapper Snoop Dogg does in his 2018 cookbook, "From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen." So modding out Zimmern's Chex Mix recipe is as easy as tinkering with the candied bacon, if you're so inclined. Either way, you can't go wrong with that addition to your Chex Mix, so if you're looking to treat your guests to a beefed up (or, rather porked out) version of something they're familiar with, just do as Zimmern does and make a batch of candied bacon.