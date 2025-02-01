The Japanese Seasoning That Belongs In Your Next Bag Of Popcorn

If you're anything like me, you've probably tried popcorn seasoning before, and been woefully disappointed by seasoning clumps. Maybe you watched sadly as all of the delicious flavor fell straight to the bottom of the bag without sticking to the popcorn at all. Fortunately, you can learn from my mistakes and implement some simple tips to keep your popcorn evenly coated with whatever seasoning you pick.

To get seasoning to stick to homemade popcorn, one of the big things to keep in mind is the moisture level. Dry isn't better in this case. You want something like oil or butter on hand, which you can add to your popped corn just after it's done. Coat all the kernels equally, and then add your seasoning so it'll be sure to stick.

Keep an eye on the temperature, too. If your popcorn is too hot or cold, the seasoning will clump or slide right off. Wait a few seconds after your corn is done and then add in your furikake, making sure to give the whole thing a thorough and even mixing. It's easiest in a bag since you can just drop in your furikake, roll down the top, and shake the whole thing. Furikake usually comes in a convenient shaker, too, so you get a nice and even pour. Load it up with as much or as little as you'd like, and you have yourself some delicious popcorn to level up your next movie night.