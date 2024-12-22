Sushi Bakes Are Easy With One Simple Canned Ingredient

It's hard to beat sushi, whether your go-to is a California roll, a spicy tuna roll, or vegan sushi. Many people love sushi's simple yet customizable blend of flavors and textures — fresh fish, rice, veggies, and avocado wrapped up in nori.

Fun as it is to recreate the magic of sushi rolls at home, not everyone has the time or energy for this, despite their undeniable sushi cravings. But this doesn't mean you can't still indulge in a sushi-inspired dish. Sounds pretty tempting, right?

The sushi bake is a deconstructed, layered casserole take on sushi that delivers those same ingredients and flavors in a fraction of the time. It can be customized to meet your fish and seasoning preferences and can be served warm or chilled. Plus, you don't even need to use raw fish. We're going to talk you through our favorite recipe. All you need to make this version of a sushi bake is one simple pantry staple — canned tuna.