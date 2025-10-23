Why Used Oil Is Actually Grilling's Best Kept Secret

You can do two things with used cooking oil: Follow specific steps to clean and repurpose it for cooking, or use it in an entirely different way that you might not have previously considered. We spoke to Scott Thomas, owner of GrillinFools.com, who says that the oil you no longer need in the kitchen can still be used in a much different setting: to prep your outdoor grill.

Thomas says that you can use that old cooking oil to complete a necessary step before cooking most items, which is oiling the grates. As he explains, "Get the grill good and hot. Pour some oil into a bowl and wad up a bunch of paper towels. Using tongs, dunk the paper towels into the oil and then rub the oiled paper towels over the hot grill grates. Don't linger on any one place too long or those paper towels could catch fire."

Thomas also says that same wad of paper towels doesn't have to go to waste. Once you're done using it to grease the grates, you can use them to act as a fire starter for a charcoal chimney. The oil adds extra fuel to the starter, which means it burns longer, therefore ensuring that your coals will light properly without having to reach for more paper.