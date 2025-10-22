This US State Produces The Most Brussels Sprouts By Far
Certain vegetables make people think of specific states. For example, many people would think Nebraska is the state that produces the most corn, even though that's not actually the case. There's not really a U.S. state associated with Brussels sprouts, though, so it might surprise you to know that out of the 32,000 tons of them produced nationally, California grows the most of these green veggies (via The San Francisco Peninsula). The Golden State maintains thousands of acres of Brussels sprouts along the coast in Monterey, San Mateo, and Santa Cruz counties, harvesting them between June and January.
Brussels sprouts (named for Brussels, Belgium) often get a bad rap for being a bitter or foul-smelling vegetable due to the sulfur-containing compounds in the vegetable. However, this usually boils down to overcooking, which can increase bitterness and strong smells — though it's easy to make irresistibly good Brussels sprouts with the right techniques. Despite their reputation, there's still a massive amount of them grown each year. California started growing the vegetable in the 1920s and rapidly began increasing production in the 1940s. Now, over 80% of Brussels sprouts in the United States aren't even grown with the intention of being sold fresh, according to The San Francisco Peninsula; they're produced for the frozen food market.
The high demand for frozen Brussels sprouts
Strolling through a farmers market to buy peak-season produce is a relaxing way for many people to kick off their week, but this just isn't possible for everyone, thanks to packed schedules and limited accessibility. The frozen food market makes it possible for busy and tired consumers, or just those who want a simple and easy meal, to make sure they're getting as many of their nutrients as possible. The size of the frozen food market was over 83 billion dollars in 2024 and is expected to continue to grow (per Grand View Research). If you've been overlooking frozen produce in the grocery store, it has likely been costing you money and time.
Of course, if you have access to fresh Brussels sprouts, you can always freeze them yourself. Brussels sprouts are sold both on and off the stalk. Be sure to purchase bright green Brussels sprouts that aren't wilting and don't have any pinholes on the surface that could indicate pests. If you buy them on the stalk, you'll want to remove them before freezing. Rinse them well, trim off woody stems and damaged leaves, and then, if you'd like, quarter, halve, or shave the sprouts. It's also a good idea to blanch Brussels sprouts before freezing to maintain nutrient levels and color, as well as kill any bacteria that may be lurking on the surface. Freezing your Brussels sprouts will keep them fresh for up to a year.