This US State Produces The Most Brussels Sprouts By Far

Certain vegetables make people think of specific states. For example, many people would think Nebraska is the state that produces the most corn, even though that's not actually the case. There's not really a U.S. state associated with Brussels sprouts, though, so it might surprise you to know that out of the 32,000 tons of them produced nationally, California grows the most of these green veggies (via The San Francisco Peninsula). The Golden State maintains thousands of acres of Brussels sprouts along the coast in Monterey, San Mateo, and Santa Cruz counties, harvesting them between June and January.

Brussels sprouts (named for Brussels, Belgium) often get a bad rap for being a bitter or foul-smelling vegetable due to the sulfur-containing compounds in the vegetable. However, this usually boils down to overcooking, which can increase bitterness and strong smells — though it's easy to make irresistibly good Brussels sprouts with the right techniques. Despite their reputation, there's still a massive amount of them grown each year. California started growing the vegetable in the 1920s and rapidly began increasing production in the 1940s. Now, over 80% of Brussels sprouts in the United States aren't even grown with the intention of being sold fresh, according to The San Francisco Peninsula; they're produced for the frozen food market.