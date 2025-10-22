The Prepared Food You'll Want To Avoid Buying From The Grocery Store

If you're planning a barbecue or picnic, there are plenty of foods that you'll want to purchase in premade form — such as potato chips, soda, and hamburger buns. You might not want to make your own ketchup or mayonnaise, either, unless you're a real overachiever. That said, it's generally better to prepare your own homemade coleslaw than to settle for the store-bought kind. Speaking exclusively with The Takeout, Chip Carter, who produces and hosts the television and YouTube series "Where the Food Comes From," points out that making your own coleslaw is much more budget-friendly: "Cabbage is super-cheap, so are the rest of the ingredients; it's as close to free food as you're going to get."

Carter then goes on to say: "Like anything else, [coleslaw is] certainly better if it's made fresh." However, if you don't have the time or the kitchen facilities to make your own coleslaw, he does provide an important tip for buying the store-bought kind: Always check the sell-by date to make sure it's fresh. "If that's at least a couple of days ahead of your calendar, you'll be fine. If it's today or the next, skip it [because the slaw is] probably already soggy ... past-peak coleslaw is a disgusting mess."