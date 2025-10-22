For A Better Tasting Cup Of Joe, Don't Skip This Coffee Filter Step Before Brewing

A good cup of coffee doesn't need to be too complicated, but there are a few steps you might want to take that'll make a difference in your end cup. One of them involves a bit of preparation with your paper coffee filter, as even the filter can impart an unwanted flavor to your morning brew. We spoke to coffee expert Andrea Allen, co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab, 2020 U.S. Barista Champion. and 2021 World Barista runner-up, for some advice on this key detail.

Allen says that rinsing out your coffee filters prior to using them is the right way to start a fresh brew. "Rinsing coffee filters is absolutely a good practice," she tells us. "It rinses out any papery taste and also prepares the filter for the water and coffee solubles to come through clearly." Giving the filter a quick rinse also takes away any loose particulates that might be in there as well. Those could potentially interfere with the brew, which would, in turn, have an impact on flavor.

However, there's no trick to it. As Allen says, "I usually use hot water either from a kettle I'm using for a pour over or from a sink. The heat helps the coffee bed retain a certain heat level, but really I think any water will do."