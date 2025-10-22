For A Better Tasting Cup Of Joe, Don't Skip This Coffee Filter Step Before Brewing
A good cup of coffee doesn't need to be too complicated, but there are a few steps you might want to take that'll make a difference in your end cup. One of them involves a bit of preparation with your paper coffee filter, as even the filter can impart an unwanted flavor to your morning brew. We spoke to coffee expert Andrea Allen, co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab, 2020 U.S. Barista Champion. and 2021 World Barista runner-up, for some advice on this key detail.
Allen says that rinsing out your coffee filters prior to using them is the right way to start a fresh brew. "Rinsing coffee filters is absolutely a good practice," she tells us. "It rinses out any papery taste and also prepares the filter for the water and coffee solubles to come through clearly." Giving the filter a quick rinse also takes away any loose particulates that might be in there as well. Those could potentially interfere with the brew, which would, in turn, have an impact on flavor.
However, there's no trick to it. As Allen says, "I usually use hot water either from a kettle I'm using for a pour over or from a sink. The heat helps the coffee bed retain a certain heat level, but really I think any water will do."
You can also reuse paper filters to get more than one pot of coffee
If your caffeine tolerance is high, or you just want an extra cup of coffee, there's no need to toss that first filter just yet. You can, in fact, get a second cup of joe from a used paper coffee filter by simply emptying out the grounds and rinsing it out with water. If you want to be extra-thorough, you can also try gently cleaning it with baking soda and vinegar, but coffee papers are pretty delicate, so you're going to want to be careful with that step, especially since it'll already be wet. Of course, there are also reusable coffee filters out there, which don't end up with you tossing the entire thing after your morning (or post-lunch) coffee.
In that case, since the filter's already been soaked and rinsed, you won't need to re-wet it by washing it out yet again. But that tip about pre-rinsing your filter is a good one, especially if you're someone who relies on drip coffee or a pour-over coffee in the morning. We also have some tips on how to make perfect pour-over coffee every time, so you can ensure that each cup is going to have all the robust flavor you want.