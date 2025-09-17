How To Get A Second Cup Of Joe Out Of A Used Coffee Filter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Around 73% of Americans drink at least one cup of coffee per day, and many indulge in up to five cups per day (six is the number scientists consider to be too much). While coffee has many superpowers (like prying us out of zombie mode), but if you're using a new filter for every brew, sustainability isn't one of them. It's not always necessary to throw out a coffee filter after a single use. In fact, the filter can be given a quick clean-up and take at least one more brewing cycle; in some cases, it can go through several uses before needing to be replaced. Reusing the filter also produces less waste, as coffee filters made from paper aren't always safe to compost: If there's a layer of plastic on the filter, it could leech chemicals into the soil if used in a garden.

To reuse a paper coffee filter, first take out the used coffee grounds and rinse the filter with water. You can also gently clean the paper filter with a small amount of baking soda or white vinegar mixed with water; this may help prevent your next cup from tasting different due to the oils from the coffee grounds, which are absorbed by the paper with each use. Be sure to let the filter air dry before using it again.

If you already own a stainless steel or cloth filter, both can be emptied and rinsed between each use. As with paper filters, cloth filters should be allowed to air dry completely before being used again. And if you don't own either of these filters, it may be time to invest in one.