How To Get A Second Cup Of Joe Out Of A Used Coffee Filter
Around 73% of Americans drink at least one cup of coffee per day, and many indulge in up to five cups per day (six is the number scientists consider to be too much). While coffee has many superpowers (like prying us out of zombie mode), but if you're using a new filter for every brew, sustainability isn't one of them. It's not always necessary to throw out a coffee filter after a single use. In fact, the filter can be given a quick clean-up and take at least one more brewing cycle; in some cases, it can go through several uses before needing to be replaced. Reusing the filter also produces less waste, as coffee filters made from paper aren't always safe to compost: If there's a layer of plastic on the filter, it could leech chemicals into the soil if used in a garden.
To reuse a paper coffee filter, first take out the used coffee grounds and rinse the filter with water. You can also gently clean the paper filter with a small amount of baking soda or white vinegar mixed with water; this may help prevent your next cup from tasting different due to the oils from the coffee grounds, which are absorbed by the paper with each use. Be sure to let the filter air dry before using it again.
If you already own a stainless steel or cloth filter, both can be emptied and rinsed between each use. As with paper filters, cloth filters should be allowed to air dry completely before being used again. And if you don't own either of these filters, it may be time to invest in one.
Invest in a reusable coffee filter
Rinsing and reusing your coffee filters isn't just a way to produce less waste; it also gives you more bang for your buck. Coffee filters can cost a little or a lot, but everything adds up. But you can make your coffee filters last indefinitely, or close to it, by investing in reusable ones. As for your remaining single-use filters, finish off your current stash or find another use for them (coffee filters are a great substitute for paper towels) once you get a reusable one.
The reusable coffee filter you need will vary based on your brewing method of choice. For example, this Organic Hemp Reusable Coffee Filter and this Stainless Steel Coffee Filter are both great choices for the pour-over brewing method. Cloth filters may trap more of the coffee sediment and produce a smoother cup of coffee, but it could be worth trying different materials to find your preferred filter. There's also a Stainless Steel Filter designed for everyday electronic brewing methods. You'll still need to rinse and clean after each use, but look on the bright side: It won't be necessary to purchase new filters anymore.