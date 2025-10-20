Where To Find The Best Meatloaf In Every State
Your grandma probably had a recipe, your local diner has it on the menu, and there's always that one friend who swears their secret ingredient makes theirs unbeatable. We're talking about meatloaf.
It's hearty, economical, and endlessly adaptable, which is probably why it has stood the test of time across generations and regions. Most of us can remember growing up and sitting around that dining table, that sliced loaf steaming next to mashed potatoes, gravy, or maybe even a side of mac and cheese if you were lucky.
But not all meatloaf is created equal. We did the legwork to bring you a roundup of the very best meatloaf in every state. Consider this is your go-to guide. Now grab your fork (and maybe some stretchy pants), and get ready to loaf around with us. See the methodology slide at the end for "clues" to how we chose the top meatloaf spots across the U.S.
Alabama: Blue Plate Cafe
Alabama knows comfort food, and Huntsville's Blue Plate Cafe carries that torch with pride. Its slogan, "Look What's Cookin'. Momma Would Be Proud," is fitting for a menu filled with familiar classics. On Mondays, the spotlight goes to its Blue Plate Special: meatloaf topped with a rich red sauce. Diners praise the dish, calling it a favorite.
(256) 533-8808
3210 Governors Dr. SW., Huntsville, AL 35805
Alaska: The Pumphouse Restaurant and Saloon
The Pumphouse Restaurant and Saloon sits along the Chena River, serving up a meatloaf that doubles as an Alaskan adventure. This version is no ordinary comfort food. It's elk meatloaf, wrapped in bacon, plated with whipped potatoes, veggies, and demi-glace. Customers note it's a winner, even for folks who don't usually order meatloaf. Pair the hearty dish with the restaurant's rustic riverside setting, and you've got a Fairbanks classic that feels just right for the Last Frontier.
(907) 479-8452
796 Chena Pump Road, Fairbanks, AK 99709
Arizona: Two Seasons Cafe
Two Seasons Cafe brings a taste of Minnesota-style comfort to the Southwest. Owners Brenda and Brian Refshaw built the cafe around homemade, family-inspired recipes that feel like sitting down at mom's table. Every Thursday, the spotlight goes to the restaurant's homemade meatloaf, a diner-style favorite that has quickly become a staple for locals craving comfort food done right.
(480) 641-1161
6320 E. Main St, Mesa, AZ 85205
Arkansas: Blue House Bakery and Cafe
Blue House Bakery and Cafe blends small-town hospitality with smart convenience. On Thursdays, its lunch menu features a classic meatloaf special, served hot for dine-in or easy curbside pickup. For fans who want the comfort of meatloaf at home, the cafe also offers a frozen, ready-to-bake version priced at $30, perfect for family dinners. Whether you're grabbing a plate on your lunch break or stocking your freezer for later, Blue House meatloaf is never a miss.
(501) 943-7372
305 Progress Way, Suite 100, Bryant, AR 72022
California: Zingo's Cafe
Bakersfield has long been a highway stop for hungry travelers, and Zingo's Cafe keeps that tradition alive with its retro diner energy and one dish that rules Mondays: meatloaf. Cook Sergio creates a house-made version layered over mashed potatoes, topped with rich gravy, and served with two sides. High praise points to its tenderness and heartiness, and it almost always sells out. With its classic comfort flavors and old-school appeal, Zingo's meatloaf makes Monday the highlight of the week.
(661) 321-0627
3201 Buck Owens Blvd., Bakersfield, CA, 93308
Colorado: Moonlight Diner
Near Denver International Airport, Moonlight Diner feels like stepping into a chrome-plated time machine. Between the jukebox charm and neon glow, this '50s-style diner dishes out generous helpings of nostalgia, plus a classic meatloaf dinner. Served with brown gravy, two sides, and a roll, it's diner food at its most reliable and satisfying. Whether you're fueling up after a long flight or soaking in the retro vibes, Moonlight Diner's meatloaf delivers.
(303) 307-1750
6250 Tower Road, Denver, CO 80249
Connecticut: J. Timothy's Taverne
History meets hearty at J. Timothy's Taverne, a local landmark housed in a circa-1789 building. The award-winning tavern, which recently earned "People's Choice" Restaurant of the Year at Connecticut's Crazies Awards, showcases comfort food with a refined touch. Its Taverne Grilled Meatloaf mixes beef and pork, chargrilled to smoky perfection, and finished with a tangy tomato glaze. Served alongside loaded mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables, it's a plate that, just like this local spot, is woven into Connecticut's dining story.
(860) 747-6813
143 New Britain Ave., Plainville, CT 06062
Delaware: The Nook
The Nook is known for chef-driven menus and community-focused dining, and its meatloaf fits right into that ethos. The dish comes topped with homemade brown gravy and two generous sides, making it a true comfort classic. Delaware diners appreciate the restaurant's welcoming atmosphere and hearty execution of staples like this meatloaf. The Nook slogan says, "Good Food Takes Good Ingredients and Patience."
(302) 291-2857
16394 Samuel Paynters Blvd., Unit 104/105, Milton, DE 19968
Florida: Five Sisters Blues Cafe
Pensacola's Five Sisters Blues Cafe blends Southern flavors with a soundtrack of blues, creating a dining experience that tastes, and sounds, like a celebration. Its weekly Meatloaf Monday is part of the appeal, offering a full plate of meatloaf, two sides, and cornbread for a reasonable price that won't break the bank. Currently, it's dine-in only. In a state known for sun and seafood, Five Sisters proves that soulful comfort food still deserves a starring role, especially when it's wrapped in music and tradition.
(850) 912-4856
421 W. Belmont St., Pensacola, FL 32501
Georgia: RC's Southern Cooking
RC's Southern Cooking proves comfort food never goes out of style. This proudly Black-owned spot keeps it old school with specials written on a chalkboard and community favorites like Soul Food Sundays. Its slogan, "Southern Cooking with a Twist," fits perfectly, especially when meatloaf takes the spotlight. From the tasty meatloaf to its laid-back vibe and chalkboard charm, you could safely say RC's does The Peach State proud.
facebook.com/rcssoutherncooking
(404) 946-8375
1516 Roswell Road, Marietta, GA 30062
Hawaii: The Butcher Bar Waikiki by Aloha Steakhouse
Located in Honolulu's Marine Surf Waikiki hotel, The Butcher Bar blends island flair with steakhouse skill. The slogan, "Where Resourcefulness Meets Culinary Flair," comes to life in dishes crafted with its own steakhouse trimmings, like its savory Butcher Bar Meatloaf. Served with rich brown gravy, it reflects the restaurant's focus on sustainability while still hitting all the nostalgic comfort notes. Hawaii is known for fresh ingredients, and this Waikiki favorite leans into that, proving meatloaf can shine just as bright as surfside seafood.
(808) 228-3352
364 Seaside Ave., Honolulu, HI 96815
Idaho: Idaho Joe's
Idaho Joe's keeps things casual in Twin Falls, offering a menu packed with American classics. Its Harvest Meat Loaf stands out with its hearty mix of mushrooms, onions, carrots, peppers, celery, and garlic, baked in a mouthwateringly rich stock and served, of course, with a mound of mashed potatoes (it is Idaho, after all). It's a dish that feels both homestyle and carefully built for flavor. Idaho might be famous for potatoes, but Idaho Joe's proves meatloaf deserves equal billing.
(208 )734-9403
598 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Twin Falls, ID 83301
Illinois: The Happy Place Cafe
You could safely say The Happy Place Cafe lives up to its name. Its slogan, "Have a happy day at the Happy Place Cafe," sets the tone of eager expectation, and the menu delivers with hearty staples like The Happy Place baked meatloaf. Aptly appearing on its "All Time Favorites" menu, it is served with soup or salad and your choice of sides ranging from fried zucchini to onion rings, to fresh mushrooms or potato skins. Simply put: The meal is customizable comfort food at its best.
(815) 666-1447
1150 W. Jefferson St., Shorewood, IL 60404
Indiana: Frankie's Restaurant
Evansville's Frankie's Restaurant believes dining is about far more than just food. It invites diners to "experience excellence" while aiming to create lasting memories anchored by community connections and classic plates. Its homestyle meatloaf embodies that philosophy: a hearty meatloaf portion served with sides like creamy mashed potatoes and fresh broccoli. It's simple, but it's exactly what you want from comfort food. Indiana has a tradition of hearty Midwestern meals that deserve a comeback, and Frankie's meatloaf captures that spirit.
(812) 490- 3172
6840 Logan Dr., Evansville, IN 47715
Iowa: Hitchin' Post Grill
Bevington's Hitchin' Post Grill is definitely the kind of place where you want to hitch your horse outside and stay a while. Known for hearty specials and a steady rotation of comfort food classics, its homemade meatloaf shows up often as a regular special, satisfying diners who crave something familiar and filling. The focus here is on simple, homestyle cooking, and in Iowa, where small-town spots often shine brightest, Hitchin' Post Grill delivers exactly what Midwestern locals love.
(515) 462-1908
201 Warren Ave., Bevington, IA 50033
Kansas: Doo-Dah Diner
With a name like Doo-Dah Diner, it is no surprise that celebration is a central theme. This local diner proudly celebrates both community and comfort food. Its famous "Bat Out of Hell" meatloaf is a standout on a menu filled with from-scratch classics. What really sets the diner apart is its "Counter Chats," where diner regulars share their stories. That personal touch, paired with unforgettable meatloaf, makes Doo-Dah a preferred gathering spot where Kansas hospitality and hearty portions come together perfectly.
(316) 265-7011
206 E. Kellogg St., Wichita, KS 67202
Kentucky: Shirley Mae's Cafe
Louisville's Shirley Mae's Cafe is a soul food landmark, still rockin' that old school cash-only vibe and chock-full of character. From an open kitchen, every dish at Shirley Mae's is prepared with care, ensuring freshness and flavor. The meatloaf, blanketed in tomato sauce and often paired with mashed potatoes, cabbage, or green beans, is a highlight. Diners can order it as a simple entree with hot water cornbread or as a full dinner with sides.
(502) 589-5295
802 South Clay Street, Louisville, KY 40203
Louisiana: Francesca by Katie's
New Orleans knows comfort food, and at Francesca by Katie's in Lakeview, Wednesday means one thing: Mama Mary's meatloaf. Its claim to fame is that it's just like mama made — maybe even better, and those are some bold words! When paired with the deli's sandwiches, pizzas, and daily plates, it's a nostalgic dish that keeps people coming back midweek. The restaurant blends New Orleans energy with homestyle traditions, making meatloaf a star alongside the gumbo and po'boys the city is famous for.
(504) 266-2511
515 Harrison Ave., New Orleans, Louisiana 70124
Maine: Becky's Diner
Perched on Portland's working waterfront, Becky's Diner has been serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner since 1991. Opened by owner Becky Rand to support her family of six, the diner quickly became a local institution. Among its comfort food offerings is homemade meatloaf, served with beef gravy and two sides. It's a straightforward plate, done with the kind of care that has made Becky's beloved for decades. Maine's rugged coast and hardworking spirit are reflected perfectly in this hearty and reliable dish.
(207) 773-7070
390 Commercial St., Portland, ME 04101
Maryland - Paper Moon Diner
Baltimore's Paper Moon Diner has become a local landmark for its wildly eclectic, knick-knack-covered decor and refreshingly "other" approach to comfort food. This quirky spot serves the classics that patrons know and love, like its tried-and-true "Mom's Meatloaf," but also dares to give other items an exclamation point with personality. An excellent example is its meatloaf sandwich featuring lemon-olive aioli and mango chutney on ciabatta, paired with sweet potato fries, offering a playful twist to the OG.
(410) 889-4444
227 W. 29th St., Baltimore, MD 21211
Massachusetts - Joe's on Newbury
Boston's historic Newbury Street sets the scene for Joe's, where classic American fare meets a little more chic city style. Locals will insist you make a beeline for the Braised Short Rib Meatloaf, served with whipped potatoes, spinach, and bacon-mushroom gravy. It's an elevated version of a homestyle favorite, with customers calling it among the best they've ever had. It's hard to not be impressed with a dish that somehow expertly balances comfort with polish.
(617) 536-4200
181 Newbury St., Boston, MA 02116
Michigan - Butcher's Union
It's amazing how adding pork to your meatloaf leads to a more savory bite. Grand Rapids' Butcher's Union clearly knows all about this fact, as its blissful Bacon-Wrapped Meatloaf features tender meat wrapped in bacon, with gravy, sweet red onion marmalade, garlic mashed potatoes, and arugula. Its meat-centric menu pairs perfectly with its extensive whiskey selection, making it an excellent pick for comfort food with a spirited kick.
(616) 551-1323
438 Bridge St. NW., Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Minnesota - Good Day Cafe
In true Minnesota spirit, Good Day Cafe serves warmth by the plateful, and Millie´s Meatloaf stands out for being truly something special. Featuring two slices of spicy meatloaf and bacon, with sides of mashed potatoes, gravy, and garlicy green beans, guests love its balance of homestyle comfort and thoughtful seasoning, all crafted with care. Whether paired with a side of conversation or coffee, this is Minnesota comfort food done right.
(763) 544-0205
5410 Wayzata Blvd., Golden Valley, MN 55416
Mississippi - Goodness Gracious
The city of Tupelo knows Southern comfort, and Goodness Gracious lives up to that reputation. The restaurant has built a following for its warm hospitality and a tall, thick meatloaf that's as flavorful as it is satisfying. Each slice captures the essence of true Mississippi home cooking, marked by a few simple ingredients and a whole lotta love. Fans describe it as being supremely tasty, unsurprising for a town that gave the world Elvis, which clearly knows how to deliver a hit.
facebook.com/goodnessgracious2601
(662) 260-4881
2601 W. Main St., Suite F, Tupelo, MS 38801
Missouri - Nick and Jake's
Missouri's comfort food scene shines at Nick and Jake's, where Mama's Meatloaf earns repeat visits and loyal praise across Kansas City. The hearty meatloaf is highlighted by brown gravy, tomato glaze, mashed potatoes, and green peas, ensuring every bite is comforting and satisfying. Locals and visitors alike can drop by to enjoy it at lunch or dinner (we'd totally understand if you choose both, and on the same day). With three area locations and a neighborly feel, Nick and Jake's is just a Kansas City gem.
Various locations
Montana - The Old Post
If you are headed to The Old Post in Missoula, you must try the "Ma! The Meatloaf," a Cajun-spiced version of the old classic that is drizzled with glaze. Sides of mashed potatoes and collard greens seal the deal, making for a meal that is decidedly comfort food, but with a kick. One bite and you will be convinced: The Old Post knows how to elevate the classics without losing that laid-back, big-sky soul.
(406) 540-4433
103 W. Spruce St., Missoula, MT 59802
Nebraska - Hi-Way Diner
The Hi-Way Diner keeps things simple while bringing you plates full of comfort 24 hours a day. Diners can't get enough of the meatloaf (choose original or Cajun), with its crunchy, caramelized crust and a generous pour of rich gravy that brings it all home(y). Two sides of your choice and garlic toast round out a plate that feels like a warm hug on a cold Nebraska day.
(402) 423-6066
2105 Nebraska Parkway, Lincoln, NE 68502
Nevada - Lou's Diner
Las Vegas may be known for flash, but Lou's Diner keeps it old-school in the best way. Family-owned since 1969, Lou's serves a traditional meatloaf praised by regulars and visitors alike. The no-frills approach and friendly service have served Lou's well over the years, making it a comforting sure thing amid a city with a constantly changing food scene.
(702) 870-1876
431 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89107
New Hampshire - The Tuckaway Tavern and Butchery
The Tuckaway Tavern & Butchery is known for serving generous portions and premium cuts from its in-house butcher shop. Fans of this rustic spot are obsessed with its Meatloaf Au Poivre (which just means "peppered meatloaf," but in French and fancy). The dish's spicy flavor makes it something diners can't stop raving about, with one diner describing it as "insane."
(603) 244-2431
58 NH-27, Raymond, NH 03077
New Jersey - Vincentown Diner
Vincentown Diner puts a mile-high twist on a timeless favorite. Featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," the diner takes pride in its towering meatloaf, earning a steady stream of fans as a result. Known for its fresh, farm-sourced ingredients and hearty plates, it's a must-stop whether you're craving diner comfort or a fix for the Food Network fan within you: Vincentown Diner delivers both.
(609) 267-3033
2357 US-206, Southampton Township, NJ 08088
New Mexico - Vic's Daily Cafe
Vic's Daily Cafe keeps locals coming back with a duo of standout meatloaf options. Choose the Blue Ribbon Meatloaf, which features fresh ground sirloin served with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, and vegetables, or go full New Mexican style, showcasing a slice smothered in red or green chile, cheddar, and a side of pinto beans. You can't go wrong with either pick.
(505) 341-9710
3600 Osuna Road NE., #105, Albuquerque, NM 87109
New York - Kellogg's Diner
Since 1928, Kellogg's Diner has continued to define New York's classic 24/7 comfort food scene. Revitalized in 2024 by new owners, the diner blends nostalgia with a modern edge. The Poblano Meatloaf, characterized by a perhaps unexpected yet flavorful chipotle glaze and served alongside mashed potatoes and collard greens, has earned glowing praise. When diners are looking for that perfect brunch bite or a midnight snack, Kellogg's is open and serving.
(718) 782-4505
518 Metropolitan Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11211
North Carolina - Twisted Oak American Bar & Grill
You could say that Statesville's Twisted Oak American Bar & Grill has a star menu item that is rich. The Millionaire Meatloaf, crafted from filet, ribeye, New York strip, and chuck, is finished with wild mushroom demi-glace and paired with whipped potatoes and Brussels sprouts. Diners who want a spin on the traditional loaf will love the option to enjoy it as a sandwich, too.
(980) 223-8186
121 N. Center St., #104, Statesville, NC 28677
North Dakota - Deaner's Diner
Fargo locals rank Deaner's Diner among the best spots around for classic comfort food. The Meatloaf Beatloaf, served with all the fixings, is a well-liked special offered here, and the announcement posts that herald its arrival are perhaps just as beloved as the hearty plate itself. The meatloaf delivers what diners have come to appreciate and expect at Deaner's: warmth, flavor, and familiarity.
(701) 277-7062
405 Main Ave. W., West Fargo, ND 58078
Ohio - Press Grill
Press Grill exudes that easy neighborhood vibe where you can picture locals grabbing a pint after work and digging into comfort food that hits just right. The beef-and-pork meatloaf, glazed with house BBQ sauce, has built a reputation as one of the city's best. Sides are a la carte, but the flavor stands alone, and reviews rank this grill as "several cuts above" what you would expect from an average bar and grill.
(614) 298-1014
741 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43215
Oklahoma - Johnson's Stepping Stone Cafe
Johnson's Stepping Stone Cafe is a small-town favorite that still has its specials handwritten daily, and where locals keep an eye out for the recurring Meatloaf Dinner. Reviewers mention it often, calling it one of those hidden gems where the plate speaks for itself. The atmosphere is relaxed and the portions are generous, even being affordable enough to be featured in the local news as a budget-friendly treasure.
facebook.com/JohnsonsSteppingStoneCafe
(918) 364-7350
4 N. Armstrong St., Bixby, OK 74008
Oregon - Sckavone's
Portland's Sckavone's signature meatloaf blends seasoned beef and pork with sun-dried tomatoes, herbs, and house marinara, all plated with mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables. It's the kind of dish that feels both familiar and a little fancy, making it perfect for the city's laid-back yet food-savvy clientele. Locals online even go so far as to claim it as the reigning meatloaf in the state.
sckavonesrestaurant.wordpress.com
(503) 235-0630
4100 SE. Division St., Portland, OR 97202
Pennsylvania - Bud & Marilyn's
Holding court in the heart of Philadelphia, Bud & Marilyn's channels vintage Americana with a modern edge, and their famous fontina and kale stuffed meatloaf is a perfect showcase of that delicious style. Described by food critics as the perfect triple threat (taste, texture, and shape), it's comfort food reimagined for city dining. Served among retro decor, this meatloaf captures the nostalgic spirit of home-cooked dinners without losing that Philly sophistication.
(215) 546-2220
1234 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
Rhode Island - Seaplane Diner
Providence locals know the Seaplane Diner as the real thing: classic, unfussy, and open early for the hungry. Its meatloaf keeps regulars coming back and is praised in reviews. The retro setting, right on Allens Avenue, feels like a throwback to simpler times when comfort food ruled. Fans especially appreciate its reliable home-style favorites, which provide that consistent taste of familiarity and old-school energy in a world that can sometimes feel a little too modern.
(401) 941-9547
307 Allens Ave., Providence, RI 02905
South Carolina - Truffles Cafe
It would be safe to say that Truffles Cafe has turned its BBQ-glazed meatloaf into a local legend. Topped with Vidalia onion chutney and homemade honey glaze, and served with mashed potatoes and green beans, this grilled meatloaf is a dish that's been on the menu for over 30 years. You may begin to understand its longevity when you hear how diners sing its praises for its sweet, smoky flavor and perfect texture.
Various locations
South Dakota - Grille 26
At Sioux Falls' Grille 26, the Angus Meatloaf comes plated with garlic mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, onions, and a mushroom Marsala demi that ties it all together perfectly. Diners highlight the merits of the traditional favorite dish, going so far as to call it absolutely amazing. Nestled in the Park Ridge Shopping Center, Grille 26 serves a South Dakota-style reminder that meatloaf can be both elegant and deeply satisfying.
(605) 444-1716
1716 S. Western Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Tennessee - Swett's Restaurant
A Nashville institution, Swett's has been dishing up cafeteria-style comfort since the 1950s, and its meatloaf remains a cornerstone of the diner cafe experience. Served with two vegetables, this meatloaf is classic Southern soul food done right, and one that customers call incredible and among the best in town. This would explain why, for generations, Swett's has fed everyone from local families to hungry passersby, with many returning again and again.
(615) 329-4418
2725 Clifton Ave., Nashville, TN 37209
Texas - Gg's Corner Cafe
Gg's Corner Cafe brings small-town Texas charm to a historic 1910 building. Known for its regular meatloaf specials, this spot draws locals who crave hearty, home-cooked fare. The setting is warm and welcoming, and the food is made from scratch. Patrons praise the meatloaf of the day, proving that a century-old building can still hold fresh culinary magic here in the 21st century.
(830) 914-2572
129 W. San Antonio St, Marion, TX 78124
Utah - Ruth's Diner
Ruth's Diner has been a Salt Lake City favorite since 1949. There, Ruth's Meat Loaf is a self-professed family tradition, served with mashed potatoes, gravy, and sauteed vegetables. Each plate includes a house salad or soup on the side and one of Ruth's fresh-baked baci rolls. Guests can order a slice and listen to live music, which only complements the great taste that Ruth's is beloved for.
(801) 582-5807
4160 Emigration Canyon, Salt Lake City, UT 84108
Vermont - The Vermont Pub & Brewery
The Vermont Pub & Brewery is Vermont's oldest craft brewery, with a cozy vibe, local brews, and homestyle meals. This long-running brewpub pairs its award-winning house beers with hearty comfort classics. Its Vermont Country Meatloaf is an excellent pick, featuring a blend of beef and pork topped with onion gravy, and served alongside mashed potatoes and slaw.
(802) 865-0500
144 College St., Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia - Val's Comfort Kitchen
At Val's Comfort Kitchen in Lynchburg, the meatloaf is known to be the menu's bestseller, and guests rave about its quality and the fact that it has clearly been cooked with love. Speaking of love, Val often greets diners herself, creating the friendly, down-home atmosphere people come back for again and again. One question we would certainly like to ask her is, "What is your secret weapon for that flavorful meatloaf?"
facebook.com/LastingImpressionsCateringServices
(434) 582-9489
20722 Timberlake Road, Suite C, Lynchburg, VA 24502
Washington - Circa Grill & Alehouse
Circa in West Seattle elevates meatloaf into something unforgettable. Its Best Grilled Meatloaf blends veal, pork, and Painted Hills beef, all wrapped in bacon and finished with a red wine veal demi-glace. Served with mashed potatoes and vegetables, it's comfort food perfected. Loyal diners swear by it, calling it "exactly what you want from a home cooked meal, but better than you'd get from your own mom."
(206) 923-1102
2605 California Ave. SW., Seattle, WA 98116
West Virginia - Dolly's Diner
In Princeton, West Virginia, you may come to Dolly's Diner for the pies, but you might just stay for the rotating meatloaf special. This perfectly seasoned, homestyle classic is both a highlight of the week and a quiet favorite. The cozy diner setting and friendly service the diner is known for make it feel like you are eating — and experiencing — a slice of small-town America at its best. No surprise why locals love it so much.
(304) 425-4194
909 Oakvale Road, Princeton, WV 24740
Wisconsin - McBob's Pub & Grill
Milwaukee's McBob's Pub & Grill serves up meatloaf with an Irish twist. The Irish Meatloaf Dinner layers beef stuffed with corned beef and bacon, then pairs it with another layer of Swiss cheese, sauteed spinach, and a slice of toasted house bacon bread. If you're after something handheld, the BBQ Meatloaf Sandwich, stacked with onions, pepper jack cheese, and BBQ sauce on rye, is equally beloved.
(414) 871-5050
4919 W. North Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53208
Wyoming - Cowboy Cafe
Cowboy Cafe in Sheridan may be appreciated for its homemade pies, but regulars say the Buffalo Meatloaf also steals the show. This hearty dish features buffalo meatloaf made in-house, then paired with grilled onions, mushrooms, and brown gravy. It's a little wild, a little rustic, and completely comforting. Served in a cozy Main Street cafe with that genuine Western charm, it captures the spirit of small-town Wyoming and is a meatloaf that makes a lasting impression.
(307) 672-2391
138 N. Main St., Sheridan, WY 82801
Methodology
To find each state's most marvelous meatloaf, we went full detective mode. We investigated everything from local newspapers to city magazines and especially online reviews from eaters like you, and looked at why customers and publications raved about each state's meatloaf. Consistent quality, flavor, portion size, and price all played a part in formulating a list that should give readers assurance that a delicious plate of meatloaf isn't far away, no matter where they live.