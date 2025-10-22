The First Raw Chicken Mistake You're Making Before You Even Leave The Supermarket

Proper food handling is absolutely vital, especially when it comes to raw chicken. Up to 80% of foodborne illnesses can be completely prevented by simply handling food in a safe and sanitary manner. However, one of the biggest raw chicken mistakes you can make happens before you even exit the grocery store. When you select a package, always place the chicken into a disposable plastic shopping bag before it goes into your cart with the other food. Skipping this step can lead to stomach aches or even serious illness.

When you store raw chicken incorrectly in your shopping cart or at home, you increase the chances of cross-contamination. Even though store-bought chicken is wrapped in plastic, small amounts of liquid from it can still get out. This means if you place raw chicken directly into your cart, it can get those particles on other food or beverages. At best, this gets your other food gross and slimy, and at worst, it can be dangerous to your health. Keeping raw chicken separate with an added layer of plastic is an easy way to stop that from happening. So, place your chicken in one of the disposable bags available at most grocery stores, then put it at the bottom of your cart so it can't get juice on any other food. More than one million people in the United States get food poisoning from raw poultry each year, so it pays to be cautious.