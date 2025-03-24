The Simple Storage Mistake You're Probably Making With Raw Chicken

Handling raw poultry is almost an inevitable part of cooking, whether you're making air-fried chicken wings or meal prepping chicken for the week. Storing it raw can be an intimidating task, since it has a high risk of foodborne illnesses, often caused by Salmonella. But as long as you know the common mistakes to avoid with raw chicken, your poultry will be perfectly safe to eat. You just need to follow some basic rules.

One of the easiest pitfalls is cross-contaminating the chicken by not sealing your container or bag well, or not separating the raw poultry from other foods. To avoid making this mistake, you should keep your raw chicken isolated from other foods the moment it lands in your shopping cart, placing it in a bag if possible. Pack raw meat and poultry in a separate bag when you're at the checkout, too.

Once you're home, your chicken should be stored in an airtight container or sturdy plastic bag. Keep it in one of the coldest parts of the fridge, on a lower shelf. It might also be worth placing a plate underneath it to ensure that none of the juices leak out and contaminate the surrounding food.