The Simple Storage Mistake You're Probably Making With Raw Chicken
Handling raw poultry is almost an inevitable part of cooking, whether you're making air-fried chicken wings or meal prepping chicken for the week. Storing it raw can be an intimidating task, since it has a high risk of foodborne illnesses, often caused by Salmonella. But as long as you know the common mistakes to avoid with raw chicken, your poultry will be perfectly safe to eat. You just need to follow some basic rules.
One of the easiest pitfalls is cross-contaminating the chicken by not sealing your container or bag well, or not separating the raw poultry from other foods. To avoid making this mistake, you should keep your raw chicken isolated from other foods the moment it lands in your shopping cart, placing it in a bag if possible. Pack raw meat and poultry in a separate bag when you're at the checkout, too.
Once you're home, your chicken should be stored in an airtight container or sturdy plastic bag. Keep it in one of the coldest parts of the fridge, on a lower shelf. It might also be worth placing a plate underneath it to ensure that none of the juices leak out and contaminate the surrounding food.
Cross-contamination can lead to food poisoning
Cross-contamination is a major cause of foodborne illnesses. So if your raw chicken isn't sealed properly, and some of the juice comes into contact with ready-to-eat foods like fruit or salads, the bacteria can spread, potentially causing food poisoning. This is why it's also better to store raw chicken on a lower shelf in the fridge, so that any leakages would come into minimal contact with other foods.
Make sure your fridge is cold enough — it should be 40 degrees Fahrenheit. And if you're not going to consuming the raw chicken within a day or two, it's best to follow the USDA guidelines and freeze it. Make sure you freeze chicken the right way to avoid freezer burn, again storing it in a sealed bag, and defrost the meat properly.
Cross-contamination can also occur when preparing or cutting your chicken, which is why it's a good idea to have a dedicated chopping board for raw meat. This way you keep it separate from fresh produce like veggies or fruits. It's also not a good idea to reuse the cooking utensils that have come into contact with the raw chicken before washing them. So remember, keep your poultry well-sealed and separate from other foods, and you'll have a safe meal to enjoy.