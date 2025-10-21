The Seafood That Packs Almost As Much Protein As Steak
If you've spent any time among workout gurus, you've probably heard a lot about the importance of protein. This key macronutrient is not only the stuff that your hair and fingernails are made of, but it's also found throughout the body. Getting protein in your diet, through food or protein powder, is key to having long-lasting energy and building strength. While protein is found in many different animal products and plant-based foods like artichoke, traditionally, red meat is one of the most famous high-protein foods, with a juicy steak being an especially popular source of protein. But what if you're not a fan of red meat? Consider seafood, especially one popular high-protein shellfish: shrimp.
That's right, shrimp, whether farm-raised or wild-caught, are an excellent source of protein. In fact, shrimp actually outranks steak when it comes to how much protein is in a given calorie. Although if you're eating a standard 3-ounce serving of each, the steak will come out higher in protein. However, the lower overall caloric and fat content of shrimp, coupled with the high protein content, makes it an excellent food to consider if you're looking to eat healthy and stack up on this essential macronutrient. Just be sure to keep in mind these 10 shrimp-buying secrets every shopper should know the next time you find yourself in the seafood aisle at the grocery store.
Surf versus turf — is shrimp or steak healthiest?
There's more to the health benefits of any given food than just its protein content. So, if you're looking to eat well, should you go with steak or shrimp? As is the case with a lot of food comparisons, the answer is "it depends." It's highly unlikely (and not a very good idea for you nutritionally) that you'll eat only a single food for a given day, so whether steak or shrimp is a healthier option for you will depend on the overall makeup of your diet. You'll also want to consider individual factors, like your height and weight, your health and wellness goals, how the food is cooked, and portion size.
Generally speaking, though, steak is higher in calories and fat content than shrimp. While these factors are traditionally described as "unhealthy," that's not necessarily the case. Your body needs fats and calories to survive and thrive, but it's essential to enjoy them in moderation to avoid potential health issues. Shrimp, on the other hand, are lower in fats and calories, which may make them a better choice for weight loss, but worse for muscle gain — and many people also avoid shellfish for religious reasons, or due to allergies.
Pile on the protein with these savory shrimp dishes
Want to take your protein-powered shrimp supper (if you'll pardon the alliteration) to the next level? While shrimp itself is very high in protein, as discussed above, there are ways to add even more protein to a shrimp dish. While there are some recipes that are fairly plain (like shrimp cocktail), others can be made with protein-rich ingredients to add not only extra protein, but also extra flavor. Before you start cooking, however, be sure to avoid the biggest mistake people often make with shrimp.
In particular, legumes, such as beans and certain nuts, are high in protein, especially when paired with carbs like rice or bread to make what's known in nutrition science as a complete protein. This means that dishes like stir-fried shrimp and tofu served over rice are an even better source of protein together than shrimp alone. Another protein-packed shrimp dish brings in Mediterranean flavors when shrimp is stewed with white cannellini beans in a tangy sauce. Serve with rice or a loaf of crusty Italian bread for a dinner that's full of protein, flavor, and fun.