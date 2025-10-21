The Seafood That Packs Almost As Much Protein As Steak

If you've spent any time among workout gurus, you've probably heard a lot about the importance of protein. This key macronutrient is not only the stuff that your hair and fingernails are made of, but it's also found throughout the body. Getting protein in your diet, through food or protein powder, is key to having long-lasting energy and building strength. While protein is found in many different animal products and plant-based foods like artichoke, traditionally, red meat is one of the most famous high-protein foods, with a juicy steak being an especially popular source of protein. But what if you're not a fan of red meat? Consider seafood, especially one popular high-protein shellfish: shrimp.

That's right, shrimp, whether farm-raised or wild-caught, are an excellent source of protein. In fact, shrimp actually outranks steak when it comes to how much protein is in a given calorie. Although if you're eating a standard 3-ounce serving of each, the steak will come out higher in protein. However, the lower overall caloric and fat content of shrimp, coupled with the high protein content, makes it an excellent food to consider if you're looking to eat healthy and stack up on this essential macronutrient. Just be sure to keep in mind these 10 shrimp-buying secrets every shopper should know the next time you find yourself in the seafood aisle at the grocery store.