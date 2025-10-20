The Strategy That Has Kept Hunt Brothers Pizza At The Forefront Of Drive-Thru Food

For convenience stores, the partnership with Hunt Brothers Pizza makes sense and adds to typical gas station fare beyond hot dogs spinning on a roller or prepackaged sandwiches. (Not knocking the gas station hot dogs too much; it's where you'll find some of the best ones. Though you'll also find some of the worst.) Hunt Brother's model isn't franchise-based, so it doesn't collect fees or charge for marketing. The company supplies the dough along with sauce, cheese, and toppings, and puts store employees in charge of handling the quick assembly and baking.

The pizzas start with frozen crusts and are baked at 525 degrees for about five minutes, then moved to the warming case so you can grab one and get back on the road. A breakfast pizza is available for the early crowd, loaded with sausage, bacon, and eggs to go along with your morning brew. What's more, grabbing that coffee is one of the keys to this strategy: Once the convenience store draws you in for your gas station road trip pizza, you're more likely to grab a soda and a side of chips to go along with it. Of course, each store is different depending on the amount of traffic it sees, but one store owner told Inc.com that he estimates that customers coming for the 'za spend about $10,000 in his store each month.