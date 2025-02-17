Gas Station Chains With The Best Hot Dogs
When the Germans coined the frankfurter over 500 years ago, and it eventually made its way across the Atlantic to New York in the late 1800s, nobody could have anticipated how ubiquitous it would become in American culture. The traditional German hot dog, made of a blend of pork and beef, morphed into what we know today as the North American Hot Dog – an all-beef rendition made popular by Nathan Handwerker, a Jewish immigrant behind the beloved Nathan's Famous.
A fair share of those hot dogs are devoured by competitive eaters like Joey Chestnut, who holds the record for eating an astonishing 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes during the annual Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. While hot dogs have long been associated with baseball games, gas stations across the United States have exploded with the demand of hungry travelers searching for hot dogs — some even pilgrimage to find which gas station offers the best. Gas station hot dogs are different from those enjoyed at a sporting event or at home due mainly to how they are prepared. They are cooked low and slow on a hot dog roller machine until they are sizzling and, at times, overcooked. Fans of the gas station hot dog recognize this as a distinct characteristic. Plus, the condiment section at many gas stations offers a wide array of toppings and sauces, giving the hot dog an air of personal swagger.
With an affordable price point, options to customize, and a delicious blend of salt, fat, and carbohydrates, gas station hot dogs can hit the spot. Remember this list for your next road trip, as we have narrowed down the best gas station hot dogs for you. Prices may vary based on location.
Sheetz
Founded in Altoona, PA, in 1952, Sheetz is a one-stop shop where you can fill up on gas or enjoy a tasty meal with its fully customizable menu. With over 750 stores and growing, Sheetz wants its customers to know they can have it all. Sheetz is designed with convenience in mind and boasts countless unique ordering options no matter the day or time as a quintessential trait. It is no surprise that Sheetz's made-to-order hot dogs, which start at $1, are popular. With options to enjoy on a pretzel bun or regular, as well as extensive toppings like caramelized onion, nacho cheese, chili, and the cult favorite boom boom sauce, Sheetz does not disappoint.
One loyal Sheetz customer, who has been enjoying hot dogs there for 30 years, says on Facebook the "weenies are the best !!" Another nostalgic hot dog lover, who used to only eat at Dairy Queen, swears by adding coleslaw to their order, and now satisfies that craving by ordering a slaw dog from Sheetz. Fans of the Sheetz dogs also cite on Reddit the chili cheese as a favorite order, but you can't go wrong with any of the options.
7-Eleven
It is commonly thought that 7-Eleven was one of the earliest adopters of the gas station hot dog when it began offering them in the 1970s. Though the legendary Big Bite hot dog did not officially launch until 1988, 7-Eleven now sells more than 100 million hot dogs in North America annually, making it one of the country's top hot dog sellers. With over 85,000 locations internationally, the chain has gained a reputation in countries like Japan for being a superior convenience store. 7-Eleven even offers 24/7 delivery through its 7NOW app, meaning you can get the tried and true, 100% all-beef dogs at home in only 30 minutes.
Starting at $2.59 and served on a non-GMO bun, 7-Eleven offers options to customize with toppings like hot chili, nacho cheese, jalapeño, relish, and sauerkraut, to name a few. If you are looking for a deal on the beloved Big Bite, 7-Eleven is known to celebrate National Hot Dog Day by offering its Quarter-Pound Big Bite for only $1. This gas station classic has been described as something of "beauty and majesty" on Reddit, with one user calling it "sensational." Another customer, who was shocked by how good it was, claimed they have "never had better gas station food." If you want to keep the carbs to a minimum, a Big Bite lover recommends ditching the bun, filling the container with chili and toppings, and enjoying eating with a spoon. Hot dog stew anyone?
Tugging on the heartstrings of the Big Bite enthusiasts, 7-Eleven announced the Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water on April Fool's Day 2024. This collaborative prank with Miracle Seltzer had everyone bubbling, featuring notes of the beef dog and hints of ketchup and mustard in a thirst-quenching drink. One brave tester described the drink as "fizzy hot dog water," which sounds accurate. It is probably best to stick to the real thing.
Circle K
Circle K's roots can be traced back to El Paso, Texas when it opened its doors in 1951. With over 7,000 stores in the United States alone, Circle K is committed to serving customers. In recent years, it has launched sustainability efforts in fuel, packaging, energy, waste, and workplace safety. Known for offering fresh, fast food, Circle K's hot dogs are a solid choice if you are on the road or in the mood for a snack.
Said to use 100% beef dogs from brands like Johnsonville and Nathan's, a Circle K hot dog meal can cost as little as $3 and comes with a bag of chips and Polar Pop. You can even double up on the meat with the Hot Dog Trio, featuring two jumbo hot dogs and a drink for only $4.99. In the past, Circle K has also honored our military by providing free coffee for active-duty members on Veterans Day.
Fans of Circle K say you "can't sleep" on the hot dogs, with another who calls the dog "beefy" and mentions its "soft bun." Even on a night out, one Circle K fanatic strolled over to a party, with a "delicious" hot dog in hand. While some customers lament the lack of chili at certain locations, they still believe that a hot dog from Circle K is "good."
QuikTrip
Lovers of gas station hot dogs say that QuikTrip hot dogs are a "guilty pleasure." The roller grill features delicious Oscar Mayer all-beef dogs, jalapeño cheddar smoked sausages, and corn dogs. With over 1,000 locations across the Midwest and Southern states, you can feel even better about choosing QuikTrip because it donates 5% of its net profits to charitable organizations in the communities where it is located.
With toppings like jalapeño, pico de gallo, sauerkraut, and pickles, fans of QuikTrip mention you can "do a lot" with the condiment bar — a key for gas station hot dog connoisseurs. And truly, the selection is impressive. Want a little spice? QuikTrip has your back with Yellowbird Sriracha. Some even recommend microwaving the bun for 10 seconds for a more satisfying bite (although the buns are already sitting in a steamed drawer waiting to be devoured). One happy customer, whose hot dog with chili cheese for $2.95, said the bun was "steamed to perfection." If you are looking for some crunch with your dog, consider adding crispy onions, bacon bits, and even celery salt. These toppings seem to be unique to QuikTrip compared to other gas stations making it an elevated experience.
Speedway
In 2021, when 7-Eleven acquired nearly 4,000 Speedways, its offerings included some of 7-Eleven's hero items like slurpees and the Big Bite hot dog. Like 7-Eleven, Speedway's Big Bite dogs are 100% all-beef served on a non-GMO bun waiting to be dressed with toppings like nacho cheese and jalapeños. Starting at just $2.19, Speedway Big Bite connoisseurs say it tastes like victory, and another says getting a Speedway hot dog was a "dream come true."
Speedway also offers deals that include two of your favorite grill items, like the hot dogs or taquitos, for just $3. While roller grill options can vary at locations, Speedway also has corn dogs and tornados on its menu if you are in the mood for a fun spin on the classic beef offering. And if you are craving a Big Bite at home, Speedway is available for delivery on apps like Grubhub or Uber Eats, although topping your dog yourself is part of the experience.
Kum & Go
This midwestern gas station opened its doors in Iowa in 1959 and has gained much attention in popular culture due to the play on its name. Jokes aside, with 300 locations in 11 states, Kum & Go was recently acquired by Maverick in 2023, and is currently undergoing a brand re-haul. Even with the pending changes, Kum & Go prides itself on crafting fresh food, including burritos, pizza, and, of course, its hot dogs. Among the roller grill items, you can find traditional hot dogs, meat franks, and cheddarwurst sausages made daily.
Kum & Go is a level up from your traditional gas station experience, offering an impressive variety of traditional gas station fare, healthy snacks, and pantry items compared to other gas stations. Judging from one TikTok video, Kum & Go carries brands like Siete Foods and Olipop, keeping health-conscious shoppers happy. Fans have also praised the great customer service and merch options.
After a visit, one customer posted on TikTok that they were "shook" by how "bougie" it was, and another called it a "magical place." Even with so many options to choose from, Kum & Go hot dogs are mentioned as a favorite, with another hungry traveler stopping in for a "juiced out" dog. Some customers scoff at the prices, but Kum & Go often offers deals to sweeten things like a hot dog and a large fountain soda for just $4.
Cumberland Farms
What was once a single-cow dairy farm, Cumberland Farms has nearly 600 locations on the East Coast, serving everything from subs to pizza and hot dogs. Fans of the Cumberland Farms dogs say they are "100% beef," "thick," and "really good." Toppings include jalapeño, cheese, diced onions, fresh pico, and your traditional condiments like ketchup, relish, and mayonnaise. Even before taking a bite, one Cumberland visitor said the hot dog "looked really good" before garnishing the dog with onions, barbecue sauce, and mustard. Another Cumberland loyalist, who usually opts for a dog slathered in relish, said Cumberland Farms is their "fav good-food fast-eat stop."
To make things even better, Cumberland Farms offers deals like $.99 hot dogs during hot dog season or two hot dogs, a bag of chips, and a drink for only $5. What a solid deal. And if you need inspiration on how to enjoy the hot dogs, Cumberland Farms shared its starting lineup for National Hot Dog Week this past summer, featuring a chili cheese dog with nacho cheese and Fritos, your basic dog with ketchup and mustard, a Southwestern dog with chipotle onions and jalapeños, and even a honey badger dog — a plain dog sandwiched between a split honey badger for a sweet and savory bite. Talk about mixing things up with the gas station dogs.
Ampm
The roller grill at ampm keeps things hot — literally. Its Tapatio dogs, which are spicier than traditional hot dogs and feature a blend of meat like pork and beef, are a hit among its 1,000 West Coast stores, with one customer calling them a "guilty pleasure." But let your taste buds be warned. Even after one bite, one diner admired the visible spices inside before repeating it was in fact, "really spicy," but also, "very good." Fans love the deals, like any two hot dogs for $4 or the Philly Cheesesteak hot dog for $0.89, which was described as "game-changing."
One food blogger with an "obsession" for ampm dogs loaded a cheddarwurst hot dog with traditional condiments, mayonnaise, ketchup, and mustard before topping it off with jalapeños and relish. "Don't skip out on ampm hot dogs because they're pretty delicious," says another customer who stopped to grab a hot dog for a quick lunch with all the fixings. Ampm also offers corn dogs, which one customer says were "really good," and if you need a little caffeine boost on the road, ampm coffee has been ranked as one of the best gas station finds.
RaceTrac
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, RaceTrac is a family-owned gas station (you do not hear that every day) that started in 1934 and is known for its hot dogs. With over 550 stores across the South, its roller grill features a pretty wide variety of options for hot dog enthusiasts, like a classic Nathans', jalapeño cheddar sausages, corn dogs, and jalapeño cheese kolaches. RaceTrac also offers a variety of toppings, from classic condiments to nacho cheese and chili.
A lover of RaceTrac says they could eat an "entire thing of the chili alone" and that the hot dog was "delicious." Another committed fan says they ate nothing but RaceTrac for a whole week while on a trip to Florida. Now that is dedication. If you are looking for deals, RaceTrac has offered coupons for one free hot dog for National Hot Dog Day in the past and has even run contests on social media, encouraging customers to load up their dogs in the most creative way possible and post a photo.
One customer, who generally prefers QuikTrip hot dogs, was pleasantly surprised after taking a bite into RaceTrac's Nathan's dog topped with dill pickles, mayonnaise, and ketchup, saying it was "pretty solid, wow." Other toppings include banana peppers, onions, relish, and sauerkraut to enhance that beefy bite to your heart's desire.
Buc-ee's
This Texas-based chain, founded in 1982, has developed a cult-like following with some of the cleanest bathrooms you will find on the road. No, seriously, the bathrooms are award-winning. Its Luling, Texas location is also the largest convenience store in the world at over 75,000 square feet large. Clearly, Buc-ee's aims to set itself above other gas stations, with its diverse food and beverage options, that include pulled pork sandwiches, burritos, exotic meats jerky, and several hot dogs. With so many things to love about Buc-ee's, you can't go wrong with one of its classic hot dogs, chili cheese dogs, BBQ bacon dogs, jalapeño cheese dogs, or Frito Pie dogs (yes, that's a thing).
Buc-ee's loyalists mention the chili cheese dog as a go-to order, with one customer even rating it a 10/10, saying they would "go back to [to Buc-ee's] just for that." Another satisfied glizzy eater, who loaded their dog up with jalapeños, cheese, chili, and onion, gave the toppings an 8.8 and the overall hot dog experience a 9.1. Despite the resounding praise, several customers mention how messy it can get, and one even cautioned against driving while enjoying the chili cheese dog.
Though a drawback can be a price, in which one customer noted their hot dog was over $3 and they felt it was a bit overpriced. But after taking a bite, they confirmed Buc-ee's dogs "taste great" and "would get it again." Seems like it's worth the price.
Royal Farms
Serving the mid-Atlantic since 1959, Royal Farms has gained a reputation for having some of the best gas station fried chicken you can find. In 2024, USA Today named Royal Farms the "Best Gas Station for Food" because of its high-quality options. With other menu items like custom-built subs, breakfast sandwiches, and hot dogs, one die-hard fan said that Royal Farms is "better than Wawa," (though we will note that Wawa doesn't currently offer hot dogs, so we can't compare the two in that aspect).
Off the roller grill, you can build your own hot dog starting at $3.49, with options to add condiments like jalapeño cheese and Chesapeake sauce and toppings like bacon, tomato, banana peppers, and pickles. Though a bit on the pricier side, as some customers have mentioned, it is clear you are paying for quality here.
One curious diner, partial to getting the chicken, tried the Royal Farms' hot dog with jalapeño cheese on a "nice and soft bun." Another diner, whose son tried the hot dog, said it was "great" as they enjoyed their meal breathing in the sweet aroma of fried chicken.