The Old-School Pennsylvania Soda Brand Still Serving Up Classic Flavors

Some people may not realize that there is an entire world of soda outside of the brands sold in huge quantities at supermarkets and advertised on television (looking at you, Coke and Pepsi). Often, small-batch soda pops are made with premium ingredients and come in flavors that you'd probably never see the large corporations trying to sell to the masses.

Reading Soda Works Bottling Company is a great example of this. The soda company was founded by Peter Lysczek and son Joseph in 1921 in Reading, Pennsylvania. Though the company is now owned and run by Lisa and Denton Connor, along with their two sons Braden Conner and Jared Hiester, Reading Soda Works still produces the flavors it made over a century ago, using the same, old-school, bubble-making methods. Reading Soda Works makes more than 20 flavors of soda, and around 85% of the flavors are still made with the original recipes. Options include the company's old-time favorites like root beers, birch beers, colas, sarsaparilla soda, ginger beers, and cream sodas, as well as fruity flavors like black cherry and honey pear. Just as the company did more than a century ago, it makes its beverages with real cane sugar, which is what Coca-Cola is about to switch to in its American products.

What really sets Reading Soda Works' products apart from the bigger soda companies is the way it carbonates its drinks. Using a slow carbonation technique involving carbonation stones, carbon dioxide is infused into the drinks over a period of two days. Most large companies flash carbonate by quickly injecting carbon dioxide into the liquid, but Reading Soda Works' process results in smaller bubbles that feel smooth and produce fizz that lasts longer after the bottle is opened.