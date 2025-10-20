Corn already makes a great side dish on its own because it's naturally hearty, nutty, and sweet. But if you're looking to change up your classic side dish a little bit, there is a one-ingredient addition that'll make corn taste a whole lot more complex: Chinese chili crisp. All you've got to do is sauté the desired amount of corn with a touch of oil or butter until it's fully cooked, and then you can add in a healthy spoonful of chili crisp at the end to coat every kernel (I prefer adding the chili crisp in at the end so the flakes of pepper don't burn in the cooking process).

Now you've got corn that's packed with an additional layer of complex flavor, from toasted crushed chili, onions, fermented soybeans, and depending on which chili crisp you use, a potential touch of monosodium glutamate (MSG). Popular chili crisp brands like Lao Gan Ma do contain some MSG, but corn is also a natural source of glutamates as well, making this a savory one-two punch. MSG is a fine ingredient to use in your cooking, by the way, and is something I highly endorse (as with anything, just don't overdo it).