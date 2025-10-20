How To Clean Your Oven Range Hood To Remove Years Of Grease And Grime

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The oven range hood is an often-neglected part of a nightly kitchen shutdown cleaning practice, but it can collect a hefty amount of dirt, grease, and debris over time. The job of a range hood and vent is to keep your kitchen air as clean as possible while you cook by removing excess moisture, like that from steam or spattering grease. It also helps regulate temperature, making for a more pleasant cooking experience. To make sure your appliance is operating at its best, it should be maintained regularly. To clean your range hood, make sure you start by either unplugging it or turning off the circuit breaker (Make sure you're aware of everything else connected to that breaker as well). Once unplugged, wipe down the exterior of the hood with a soft cloth or sponge, and cleaning solution.

Whether you have a ductless or a duct-based oven range hood, there's a filter installed on the underside that can be removed and cleaned. Once it's no longer connected to power, you can remove the filter to clean the interior of the hood, like the fan blades. Wipe down the interior with a soft sponge or cloth and your preferred cleaning solution. To clean the filter, first soak it in warm water mixed with a small amount of dish soap. It's best to use a standalone bucket to soak the filter so that you avoid putting any damaging grease down your drain or through your dishwasher. Once you've soaked the filter, you can wipe it clean with a soft towel like HOMEXCEL Microfiber Cleaning Cloths.