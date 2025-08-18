The Key To Removing Tough Kitchen Grime Is Sitting In Your Laundry Room

If you're using your kitchen often enough, you'll know that getting it dirty is just part of the territory. Chances are, there's grime lurking on your kitchen cabinets, backsplash, or stovetop right now — and probably more than you'd like to admit. While there's no shortage of cleaning products out there, tough, greasy residue can feel nearly impossible to clean. But if you have a clothing steamer tucked away in your laundry, the days of endless scrubbing might just be behind you.

A clothing steamer is so effective at removing grime because its high heat essentially melts any greasy residue or dried food that's clinging onto your kitchen surfaces. It's also a great way to sanitize your surfaces and get rid of germs — just make sure your steamer is at 250 degrees Fahrenheit or more. Unlike chemical cleaners, steam is a natural, non-toxic solution that won't expose you to any harsh fumes. Once your water has heated up, simply point the steamer towards the grime and hold it in place for at least a few seconds before wiping away the loosened grime with a cloth or sponge.