The Key To Removing Tough Kitchen Grime Is Sitting In Your Laundry Room
If you're using your kitchen often enough, you'll know that getting it dirty is just part of the territory. Chances are, there's grime lurking on your kitchen cabinets, backsplash, or stovetop right now — and probably more than you'd like to admit. While there's no shortage of cleaning products out there, tough, greasy residue can feel nearly impossible to clean. But if you have a clothing steamer tucked away in your laundry, the days of endless scrubbing might just be behind you.
A clothing steamer is so effective at removing grime because its high heat essentially melts any greasy residue or dried food that's clinging onto your kitchen surfaces. It's also a great way to sanitize your surfaces and get rid of germs — just make sure your steamer is at 250 degrees Fahrenheit or more. Unlike chemical cleaners, steam is a natural, non-toxic solution that won't expose you to any harsh fumes. Once your water has heated up, simply point the steamer towards the grime and hold it in place for at least a few seconds before wiping away the loosened grime with a cloth or sponge.
The best kitchen areas to steam clean
If you're unsure which areas you can steam clean effectively, here are a few places to start with. Backsplashes often have a build up of grease and stuck on food, which makes this perfect for steaming. Hold your steamer around 2 inches away, and hover it over any stubborn stains for a few seconds to allow the steam to penetrate. You should then be able to wipe them off with ease. Your range hood is likely also in need of some TLC — and your clothing steamer will melt all of the gross gunk away. Just keep in mind, you might have to hold the steamer here for a little longer to clean it thoroughly.
You may already know that steam is an ideal way to clean a grimy microwave, so using your clothes steamer will be just as effective at loosening any stuck food or grease. Your kitchen trash can is likely to be neglected – and if that's the case, giving it a good steam will loosen any disgusting food leftovers, as well as neutralize odors by disinfecting the surface. Who knew your clothing steamer could leave your kitchen sparkling?