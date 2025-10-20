Ruth's Chris Steak House's 2-Second Trick For A Perfectly Seared Steak

When Ruth's Chris Steak House talks about the "two-second rule," it's not referring to the time you have to grab a bite of steak off the floor. It's the quick, no-tech way to check if your pan or grill is hot enough. All you have to do is hold your hand two to three inches above the surface, and if you can't keep it there longer than two seconds, you're ready to sear. This trick works for just about everyone, except that guy from TikTok who pulls fried chicken from piping hot oil with his bare hands. The temp you're looking for is around 450 degrees Fahrenheit, the same temperature where the Maillard reaction kicks in, giving your meat that deep brown crust and added flavor you're looking for.

It's one of several simple lessons home cooks can borrow from one of America's best steakhouse chains. Choose a quality cut of steak for grilling, season generously with salt and pepper, don't skimp on the butter, and once the steak is cooked, have the patience to let it rest before you slice. Now, you may not be able to get that Ruth's Chris level of crispness; the chain uses a 1,800-degree broiler, but if you get good surface contact, you can get close to a steakhouse-worthy crust.