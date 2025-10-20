Ruth's Chris Steak House's 2-Second Trick For A Perfectly Seared Steak
When Ruth's Chris Steak House talks about the "two-second rule," it's not referring to the time you have to grab a bite of steak off the floor. It's the quick, no-tech way to check if your pan or grill is hot enough. All you have to do is hold your hand two to three inches above the surface, and if you can't keep it there longer than two seconds, you're ready to sear. This trick works for just about everyone, except that guy from TikTok who pulls fried chicken from piping hot oil with his bare hands. The temp you're looking for is around 450 degrees Fahrenheit, the same temperature where the Maillard reaction kicks in, giving your meat that deep brown crust and added flavor you're looking for.
It's one of several simple lessons home cooks can borrow from one of America's best steakhouse chains. Choose a quality cut of steak for grilling, season generously with salt and pepper, don't skimp on the butter, and once the steak is cooked, have the patience to let it rest before you slice. Now, you may not be able to get that Ruth's Chris level of crispness; the chain uses a 1,800-degree broiler, but if you get good surface contact, you can get close to a steakhouse-worthy crust.
More Ruth's Chris tips to use at home
Some of Ruth's Chris Steak House techniques, like the 500-degree plates that it serves steaks on or the 1,800-degree broiler it uses to sear and seal in flavor, are nearly impossible to compete with at home, but there are several other tricks you can borrow. One popular method is to use butter to baste your steak and then to actually butter a warm plate. It might not keep the steak as hot as the Ruth's Chris method, but that extra butter will only make each bite more savory.
When it comes to choosing your steak, Ruth's Chris uses wet-aged steaks and not dry-aged steaks, which may be harder to find, but can be tracked down by a local butcher. Wet-aged steaks are vacuum sealed and kept in a refrigerator for 24 to 28 days, so they hold in the flavor and become more tender with each passing day. Finding an aged steak isn't make or break — as long as you season it well with salt and pepper, baste it with butter and your favorite herbs, cook it on a hot surface with solid contact, and allow it to rest after it's cooked, you'll end up with a great steak. Pair it with one of the chain's best menu items, like the sweet potato casserole, and you'll come close to a Ruth's Chris experience at home.