For Better Broccoli Soup Never Skip This Simple Step

Some of the best, most comforting soups feature broccoli as the star ingredient. Broccoli cheese soup, broccoli potato, and cream of broccoli are all rich, bright green dishes with the unmistakable flavor of the cruciferous veggie. For the most part, these recipes call for the broccoli to be cooked and softened in the soup pot, but if you take a little extra time to sear and caramelize your broccoli, you'll make your soups taste so much better. Surprisingly, this is the kind of broccoli you also want in your quiche dishes.

Seared broccoli gets caramelized and slightly crispy in your sauté pan or soup pot, bringing out the sugars in the vegetable and gaining a delicious nutty flavor. All you need to do is coat your soup pot with a thin layer of oil and heat. Place your broccoli in the pot and leave it undisturbed for a few minutes until it gets golden brown on the bottom. If you want more browned bits, halve your broccoli florets and place them cut side down in the hot pot so more surface area is exposed to the heat. Once the vegetables are prepared, just follow the rest of your recipe as directed.