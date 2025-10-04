Grilled Broccoli Is The Nutritious Summer Side Dish Your Next Cookout Needs
If you've grown tired of serving the same old potato salad or delicious corn on the cob at your summer cookouts, it might be time to give grilled broccoli a chance. Broccoli may be one of America's favorite vegetables, but it is a bit underrated as a dish or ingredient at outdoor parties. That's likely because not everyone knows that this green vegetable can become smoky, sweet, and irresistibly savory when cooked over open flames. When you heat broccoli on a hot grill, its natural sugars caramelize, bringing out the vegetable's subtle sweetness. Add in some seasonings, like garlic powder, salt, and pepper, and you'll have a summer dish that balances sweet and earthy flavors.
Of course, aside from being delicious, grilled broccoli is going to fill you and your guests with healthy nutrients. According to studies, broccoli is rich in vitamins C, K, and A. It is also a good source of iron, calcium, potassium, and different types of antioxidants. In other words, this cruciferous green not only promotes good health, may also help protect against diseases, given its nutritional attributes. If you want to surprise your guests and give them a healthy side dish they'll enjoy over mayo-based alternatives, be sure to serve grilled broccoli at your next cookout. It goes well with burgers, steaks, or grilled seafood, making it worthy of a spot on your summer menu.
How to grill your broccoli to perfection
Grilling may be the easiest type of cooking, but that doesn't mean you can just place your broccoli over a hot grill and call it a day. Proper preparation, technique, and timing are needed to make the perfectly mouth-watering grilled broccoli. Start by trimming large broccoli florets. Ideally, they need to be around 4 inches in size so they are big enough to hold their shape on the grates. You also need them to be flat on two sides so they can make good contact with the heat, allowing them to evenly cook and caramelize. Before tossing them on the grill, coat the florets with a mixture of salt, garlic powder, and olive oil thoroughly so the seasonings can seep into every nook.
Next, preheat your grill or grill pan to medium-high heat, then lay the broccoli florets onto the grates. Let them sit undisturbed for five to eight minutes on the grates until deep char marks start to form on the bottom. Once charred, flip the florets and tent them loosely with foil. The foil will trap steam, ensuring that the outsides of the broccoli will not burn before the insides soften. Continue grilling for 3 to 6 minutes, adjusting the heat if the florets cook too quickly. Once done grilling, top with freshly cracked peppers, squeeze some lemon juice, and serve with your main course. If you want to add a little extra heat, sprinkle your grilled broccoli with a pinch of red pepper flakes.