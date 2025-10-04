Grilled Broccoli Is The Nutritious Summer Side Dish Your Next Cookout Needs

If you've grown tired of serving the same old potato salad or delicious corn on the cob at your summer cookouts, it might be time to give grilled broccoli a chance. Broccoli may be one of America's favorite vegetables, but it is a bit underrated as a dish or ingredient at outdoor parties. That's likely because not everyone knows that this green vegetable can become smoky, sweet, and irresistibly savory when cooked over open flames. When you heat broccoli on a hot grill, its natural sugars caramelize, bringing out the vegetable's subtle sweetness. Add in some seasonings, like garlic powder, salt, and pepper, and you'll have a summer dish that balances sweet and earthy flavors.

Of course, aside from being delicious, grilled broccoli is going to fill you and your guests with healthy nutrients. According to studies, broccoli is rich in vitamins C, K, and A. It is also a good source of iron, calcium, potassium, and different types of antioxidants. In other words, this cruciferous green not only promotes good health, may also help protect against diseases, given its nutritional attributes. If you want to surprise your guests and give them a healthy side dish they'll enjoy over mayo-based alternatives, be sure to serve grilled broccoli at your next cookout. It goes well with burgers, steaks, or grilled seafood, making it worthy of a spot on your summer menu.