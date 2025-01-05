How You Should Cook Broccoli For Your Next Quiche

Quiche purists are about to call for my head over this one, but to me, quiche is one of those "everything but the kitchen sink" foods. It's a great way to clean out your fridge and you can even make it in your slow cooker when you don't feel like fussing around in the kitchen for more than a single moment. And if you're in the same boat and feel alone — don't! The best of chefs won't waste food and instead find creative ways to use up leftovers, with quiche being a prime option. All this to say, I think you should put whatever you want into your quiche, and that includes one of my personal favorite veggies: broccoli.

If I had to choose just one veggie to eat in quiche forever, it would be mushrooms, hands down. But broccoli comes in close; it's not America's favorite vegetable for no reason. It adds a great earthy, vegetal flavor that pairs well with the richness of the cheese, butter and egg, and each floret is packed with the vitamins you need for a well-balanced meal. Texture is the biggest concern for most people, but you can easily keep your broccoli from getting soggy. Just don't cook it with water. No boiling, no steaming, no microwaving under a wet towel — you want those florets nice and crispy so they don't lose their bite in the egg bath you're about to dunk them in. Instead, go for the oven, air fryer, or even the skillet.