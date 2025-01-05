How You Should Cook Broccoli For Your Next Quiche
Quiche purists are about to call for my head over this one, but to me, quiche is one of those "everything but the kitchen sink" foods. It's a great way to clean out your fridge and you can even make it in your slow cooker when you don't feel like fussing around in the kitchen for more than a single moment. And if you're in the same boat and feel alone — don't! The best of chefs won't waste food and instead find creative ways to use up leftovers, with quiche being a prime option. All this to say, I think you should put whatever you want into your quiche, and that includes one of my personal favorite veggies: broccoli.
If I had to choose just one veggie to eat in quiche forever, it would be mushrooms, hands down. But broccoli comes in close; it's not America's favorite vegetable for no reason. It adds a great earthy, vegetal flavor that pairs well with the richness of the cheese, butter and egg, and each floret is packed with the vitamins you need for a well-balanced meal. Texture is the biggest concern for most people, but you can easily keep your broccoli from getting soggy. Just don't cook it with water. No boiling, no steaming, no microwaving under a wet towel — you want those florets nice and crispy so they don't lose their bite in the egg bath you're about to dunk them in. Instead, go for the oven, air fryer, or even the skillet.
Getting the best crisp and char on your broccoli
As far as I'm concerned, crispier is better when it comes to cooking most veggies. The more crisp and char, the better. So, let's look at the best ways to maximize the crunch in your florets. First we have the air fryer, which you can cook anything from baby carrots to whole chickens in. It'll crisp up your veggies nicely without you having to do much work as long as you follow a few basic rules. Always space out your veggies in the basket so there's no overlap. Make sure to turn your broccoli pieces over halfway through the cook time. Finally, add just enough oil to coat them evenly.
If you're old-school and want to use the oven or stove, you can still hit that high crunch stat. When cooking on the stove, use a thick pan on high heat to get a good sear with just a splash of oil. Don't overcook your broccoli, and instead remove them from the heat after you get some char and the florets become tender. When cooking in the oven, stick with a cook time of around 20 to 30 minutes and a temperature of about 425 degrees, flipping halfway through. Coat your broccoli in oil so it's totally covered and stick the tray on a higher rack. Now your broccoli will have extra texture and flavor, and it won't become a tragic homogenous mess in your quiche.