How Penny Restaurants Gave A Generation Of Diners Respect During The Great Depression

If you've studied the Great Depression in school, you may have read about bank runs, unemployment, and even the vast numbers of people who left their homes looking for work. But one thing you may not have learned much about is the Great Depression's restaurant culture. After all, with times so hard, people would have struggled to afford going out to restaurants, right? Well, while conventional and high-end restaurants did struggle to stay open, a new breed of extremely inexpensive restaurants were born, to give people an affordable way to get a hot meal without the stigma of standing in the bread lines: the so-called "penny restaurants."

Penny restaurants, as the name suggests, sold food items for only a penny each, meaning that a diner looking for a meal of, say, bean soup, a roll, and a cup of coffee would pay only three cents. Many also had a policy that those who couldn't pay, ate free. Food offered at penny restaurants was typically simple fare; while you might not find Hoover stew, or a water pie, or a couple of slugburgers on the menu (to name just a few Depression-era dishes), you could expect soups, stews, baked potatoes, and stewed fruit. The idea was to feed those in need, while still offering the dignity of a restaurant experience.