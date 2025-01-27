How The Great Depression Birthed A Classic Southern Burger
The Great Depression changed many things during its 12-year span. Many of its effects are still being felt, specifically in the area of food. Several recipes that came about during these difficult times are still enjoyed today like mock apple pie (which is made with Ritz crackers) and a little-known burger from Mississippi called the slugburger. (The term "slug" is used to describe a counterfeit coin, however, it is not known why the burgers became known as slugburgers.)
Most food historians agree that a man named John Weeks was the first to make these mock hamburgers in Corinth, Mississippi. Weeks came to Corinth and first started selling hamburgers in 1917. When the Great Depression hit, he sought a way to stretch his precious supply of beef and did so by combining it with ground pork and potato flakes. The mixture was molded into patties and deep fried before being served on a hamburger bun alongside standard toppings like mustard and slices of onion. Weeks sold these burgers for a nickel. Several eateries in the immediate area followed suit by also using fillers to bulk up their burgers. People soon flocked to get their hands on the affordable and filling sandwiches.
With its crisp exterior and tender middle, slugburgers continue to delight hungry patrons today, especially in northeastern Mississippi. The sandwiches are so beloved that Corinth even hosts an annual Slugburger Festival.
Slugburgers are not eaten nationwide
Some regional specialties catch on and spread across the country rapidly like New York's buffalo wings or Nashville hot chicken (which is even found in Boston Market). With America falling in love with Oklahoma's cheeseburgers, you'd be forgiven for thinking slugburgers are also widely popular. However, this is not true; you probably won't find a slugburger in California or in New England.
There are several eateries that continue the slugburger tradition in and around Corinth. Collectively, the restaurants that serve the dish are known to be located along the "Slugburger Trail." Outside of the Magnolia State, the slugburger is served in towns from south Tennessee to north Alabama, but not much further away than that. Most of the eateries that serve slugburgers are small, family-owned businesses that serve up simple food with a good helping of nostalgia. The history behind slugburgers is one reason why they fit so well on these menus.
While traditional slugburgers are deep fried to achieve their signature, crispy crust, some purveyors grill them instead. And don't expect all slugburger slingers to shout about them. For instance, Dub's Burgers, located in the quaint town of Athens, Alabama, has served burgers to generations of local families. The menu names its offering as a hamburger, but the patties are made with beef, pork, and an extender — sounds like a slugburger to us.