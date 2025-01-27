How The Great Depression Birthed A Classic Southern Burger

The Great Depression changed many things during its 12-year span. Many of its effects are still being felt, specifically in the area of food. Several recipes that came about during these difficult times are still enjoyed today like mock apple pie (which is made with Ritz crackers) and a little-known burger from Mississippi called the slugburger. (The term "slug" is used to describe a counterfeit coin, however, it is not known why the burgers became known as slugburgers.)

Most food historians agree that a man named John Weeks was the first to make these mock hamburgers in Corinth, Mississippi. Weeks came to Corinth and first started selling hamburgers in 1917. When the Great Depression hit, he sought a way to stretch his precious supply of beef and did so by combining it with ground pork and potato flakes. The mixture was molded into patties and deep fried before being served on a hamburger bun alongside standard toppings like mustard and slices of onion. Weeks sold these burgers for a nickel. Several eateries in the immediate area followed suit by also using fillers to bulk up their burgers. People soon flocked to get their hands on the affordable and filling sandwiches.

With its crisp exterior and tender middle, slugburgers continue to delight hungry patrons today, especially in northeastern Mississippi. The sandwiches are so beloved that Corinth even hosts an annual Slugburger Festival.