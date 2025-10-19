The Best Granola To Use For Meal-Prepped Yogurt Parfaits

Parfait is French for perfect, and in the case of yogurt parfaits, the name fits perfectly. Whether you prefer whipping up dairy-free parfaits with the creamiest vegan yogurt or stopping at McDonald's for a Fruit 'n Yogurt Parfait (sadly, one of the fast food menu items that disappeared during the pandemic and never returned), it's hard to beat the classic and endlessly customizable combination of creamy yogurt, crunchy granola, and fresh fruit. What's more, yogurt parfaits are incredibly easy to make in advance and super portable (especially if you prep them in a mason jar, which you're probably storing wrong), making them an ideal protein-packed meal prep breakfast or snack.

However, if there's one thing that can all too easily ruin a great meal-prepped yogurt parfait, it's soggy granola. Luckily, there's a beautifully simple solution for this tragic lack of crunch: clumpy granola. Use the clumpiest, most cluster-packed granola possible when making yogurt parfaits in advance. You might normally avoid super chunky granola when preparing parfaits for fear of breaking a tooth, but in the case of meal prep, it works perfectly. The yogurt and fruit will slightly soften the granola, leaving you with still-crunchy (but not rock-hard) granola clusters.