The Unexpected Reason Ice Cream Sundae Is Spelled Like That

The world would be a sadder, less whimsical place without the ice cream sundae. Whether you're dousing vanilla ice cream in hot fudge (a favorite of Marilyn Monroe, and one of the best ways to build a sundae), diving into a classic banana split (which you can still get from Dairy Queen, after a fashion), or slurping up a tasty ice cream soda like that one-time pharmacy staple root beer float, these frozen concoctions make a hot summer a little bit more bearable. But why are they called "sundaes" in the first place — and why the heck do they spell it like that? There are a few different theories, many of them advanced by different parts of the country that all claim to have originated the sundae. (This is not uncommon: as anyone who looks into food history knows, origin stories are rarely straightforward.)

We have a pretty good idea of where the practice of making ice cream sundaes originated. They were a way of getting around "blue laws," which forbade selling soda on Sundays (because clearly the law didn't have anything better to do); by replacing soda with some kind of flavored syrup, such as chocolate or cherry, drugstores could go right on selling ice cream to eager customers without running afoul of the Fun Police. Is that where the word "sundae" came from? Quite possibly, although it still doesn't explain why it's spelled with an "e" and not a "y." Was it a way to avoid angering religious folks? Was it a way to be a little clearer about when the dessert was served? Or was it something else entirely?