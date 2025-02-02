Why Pharmacies Don't Serve Soda And Ice Cream Floats Anymore

If the thought of a customer sitting at a counter enjoying a tasty root beer float while a pharmacist hands over their prescription sounds like a scene out of an old timey movie, that's probably because the golden age of soda fountain pharmacies has long passed. But, who do we have to blame for the lack of fizzy drinks and counter service at our pharmacies?

Well, the finger can be turned to McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, and all the other fast food giants. The growth of this section of the food industry, along with bottled sodas and a shifted focus to fulfilling medication needs, are all factors that led to the eventual demise of soda pharmacies.

When soda pharmacies first popped up, the reason for the connection between fizzy beverages and pharmaceuticals was because flavored syrups, cream, and carbonated water were used to make some medicinal treatments. In fact, the world's first soda brand was used to treat stomach pains – you might even drink it yourself when you've got an upset tummy. Eventually, the menus at soda pharmacies expanded beyond sweet, flavored medicine to offering things like ice cream, milkshakes, and even food. This opened up the business to more customers but also more competition.