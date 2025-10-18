The Fluffy No-Bake Cake That Turns Applesauce Into A Light Dessert

Applesauce can be a delicious side dish, and it adds a sweet touch of nostalgia to savory meals too, but did you know that it can also be made into a light, sweet dessert, without requiring an oven? It's true! No-bake strawberry cloud cake is made with just three ingredients: Applesauce, strawberries, and a packet of unflavored instant gelatin. The result is not only a dessert that's pretty as a picture and a shade of pink that would make your inner Barbie proud, but one that's light, sweet, and refreshing, with no added sugar, butter, or eggs. Best of all, it's a classic no-bake dessert. To make it, you need to boil some water, combine your ingredients over the stove to dissolve the gelatin and stir in the applesauce, pour into a dish, and then place in the fridge to set for at least two hours.

Happily, this means that, if you're making it for a party or other occasion, you'll be leaving your oven free to cook the main course. Not a fan of strawberries, but still like the sound of no-bake cloud cake? There are plenty of other flavor profiles for this quick, easy, and refreshing dessert. For a more autumnal spin, pumpkin cloud cake can be made using canned pumpkin pie filling. This dessert will be richly spiced and comforting, but still with a light finish, perfect for topping off a heavy meal. Meanwhile, blueberry cloud cake is another no-bake gelatin-and-applesauce cloud cake, made with blueberry applesauce for a sweet, tangy flavor and a vivid blue-purple color finish.