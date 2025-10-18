Griddled Hot Dogs Aren't As Tasty As You Might Expect

It's difficult to say whether a hot dog is a snack or a meal. It depends on the dog, the bun, and the toppings used. One hot dog might be enough for some, while others can eat multiple in one sitting. One thing is for certain, though: no matter how good the toppings are, if a hot dog isn't cooked right, it ruins the whole experience. Here at The Takeout, we found the best and worst ways to cook hot dogs, and it was decided that hot dogs cooked on the griddle are actually among the least appetizing. While griddles are amazing for breakfast foods like eggs or pancakes, it turns out that direct heat is the nemesis of a hot dog. This is because the skin on a hot dog dries out easily.

While you're cooking a hot dog, the juices bubble around and make it look nice and plump. But when you remove the heat, it's likely the now-stretched skin will deflate and look more like melted rubber than anything else. If that doesn't happen, then an exploding hot dog likely will. Either way, you're stuck with a hot dog that has a weird, unappealing texture. If you use a double-sided griddle like a George Foreman Grill to cook your hot dog, these physical changes will still happen and be even more apparent when you look down at char marks and bubbled skin. It doesn't make a difference whether you use cured or uncured hot dogs, as direct heat will have the same effect. However, there is a way to try to bring honor back to your beloved griddle.