Griddled Hot Dogs Aren't As Tasty As You Might Expect
It's difficult to say whether a hot dog is a snack or a meal. It depends on the dog, the bun, and the toppings used. One hot dog might be enough for some, while others can eat multiple in one sitting. One thing is for certain, though: no matter how good the toppings are, if a hot dog isn't cooked right, it ruins the whole experience. Here at The Takeout, we found the best and worst ways to cook hot dogs, and it was decided that hot dogs cooked on the griddle are actually among the least appetizing. While griddles are amazing for breakfast foods like eggs or pancakes, it turns out that direct heat is the nemesis of a hot dog. This is because the skin on a hot dog dries out easily.
While you're cooking a hot dog, the juices bubble around and make it look nice and plump. But when you remove the heat, it's likely the now-stretched skin will deflate and look more like melted rubber than anything else. If that doesn't happen, then an exploding hot dog likely will. Either way, you're stuck with a hot dog that has a weird, unappealing texture. If you use a double-sided griddle like a George Foreman Grill to cook your hot dog, these physical changes will still happen and be even more apparent when you look down at char marks and bubbled skin. It doesn't make a difference whether you use cured or uncured hot dogs, as direct heat will have the same effect. However, there is a way to try to bring honor back to your beloved griddle.
Better ways to cook a hot dog
If you insist on cooking a hot dog on the griddle, you can reduce the likelihood of the hot dog bursting open or becoming a shriveled-up atrocity by making cuts in its surface before cooking it. This will help release some of the pressure that expands the skin. This same method is useful for other hot dog cooking methods as well, and thankfully, with the worst way to cook a hot dog comes the best way to cook one. Of course, the best way to cook a hot dog is on the grill. The stripes left behind from the hot grates add flavor and texture that only elevate an already perfect snack — or meal.
Another great, albeit possibly controversial, way to cook hot dogs is on a stick or a poker over a fire. While there may be some temperature inconsistencies due to the whole stick-over-a-fire business, this method allows the hot dog to be cooked at whatever level suits the one eating it. Whether you want a completely charred dog or one that's barely warm (thankfully, most hot dogs come pre-cooked), your result depends on your desire to hold the hot dog over a fire.