Give Potato Casserole A Bright And Tangy Zip With These Zesty Peppers
Potato casserole, like potatoes in general, comes in all shapes and combinations. Mississippi party potatoes are the typical potato casserole with shredded hash browns, three kinds of cheese, and three creamy bases (sour cream, mayo, and ranch dressing). Julia Child's best potato casserole is a mix of two European dishes: the cheesy creaminess from au gratin and the shredded potatoes required for rösti. While delicious, these comfort dishes are basically one-note and require something drastically different from what's already in them in order to be truly memorable. Enter: pepperoncini.
Pepperoncini are more than those weird slimy things thrown into pizza boxes or the afterthought on top of a Panera salad. These mildly spicy chili peppers are sour and spicy because they're usually pickled. Also known as golden Greek peppers, Italian friggitello, or Tuscan peppers, pepperoncini are not to be confused with banana peppers.
In cheesy potato casserole, pepperoncini are a crunchy, tangy bite that cuts through the creamy richness to introduce a deeper, brighter flavor in what would otherwise be a pretty simple dish. Other fun potato casserole add-ins include scallions, potato chips, and bacon.
What to do with leftover pepperoncini
If you're reluctant to buy a jar of pepperoncini because you don't know what else you'd use them for, don't worry. The jar won't sit forgotten in your fridge. These pickled chili peppers are the briny ingredient that will add a serious pop to pasta. They also give chicken salad a crunchy upgrade and will change how you make tuna salad forever. You can use them on top of salads, in antipasto plates, and on charcuterie boards. Serve them in a dressing for roasted vegetables or throw them in a slow cooker with a pot roast.
For dressings and marinades, remember that pepperoncini brine is acidic (thanks to the vinegar) and salty, so its flavor is strong. A splash of brine goes a long way. Instead of a squeeze of lemon to finish a dish, try using pepperoncini brine. If you like flavor bombs, some people eat pepperoncini straight out of the jar. Remember, these mildly spicy peppers are a secret weapon in your culinary arsenal. Use them that way.