Julia Child's Best Potato Casserole Is A Mix Of 2 European Dishes

She was a 6'2" former high school basketball player. She designed shark repellant while working for the U.S. government in an intelligence agency that preceded the CIA. She was a buoyant, irrepressible personality with a voice like a warbler singing through a beakful of marbles. And she was one of the most significant cooking personalities of the 20th century. Julia Child brought fine cuisine to kitchens all across America, through her (co-written) cookbook "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" and her TV show "The French Chef," making what could be intimidating and overwhelming accessible and even fun.

But Child was far from just a smiling face on the television. She was a deeply committed, thoroughly learned chef who tested and retested every single recipe to make sure it was as good as it could possibly be — so no matter how fussy her recipes may seem to a modern eye, you can be sure it'll be worth your while. Case in point: her recipe for shredded potato gratin, a sort of hybrid between two European potato dishes, au gratin and rösti. The former is a dish consisting of potatoes sliced and smothered in cream and cheese before being baked; the latter is a dish from Switzerland consisting of fried grated potatoes not dissimilar to American hash browns — one of the best potato recipes. Together, they make beautiful, savory, cheesy magic.