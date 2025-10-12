You Should Always Taste Your Steak Before Adding Sauce To It. Here's Why

Whether or not to add sauce to a steak at a restaurant has always been a contentious subject of dispute. Team sauce vehemently defends accenting their favorite cuts with a luscious flavor enhancer, while the other side bemoans the act of saucing steak as the best way to ruin a savory piece of meat. Both sides make fair points, so in an attempt to settle the debate once and for all, The Takeout spoke with Jonathan Bautista, executive chef at Ember & Rye. However, his refined opinion was quite congenial, straddling the line between both sides of the argument.

"I don't think there's a right or wrong when it comes to using a steak sauce," says Bautista. Still, he isn't a fan of dumping it all over the beef immediately after it arrives at your table. "Depending on the cut of beef or steak you choose, I like to savor the quality and nuances of the meat — whether it's a wet-aged hanger steak or a dry-aged ribeye," he says. "You can really taste the level of dry aging and seasoning before adding any sauces."

The beef and sauce should work hand-in-hand to provide you with a balanced taste. Without first sampling the steak on its own, there's no way to comprehend what unique flavors it brings to the palate. That knowledge is critical when pairing it with a sauce that will enhance your overall eating experience.