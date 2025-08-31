The Sneaky Parking Lot Steak Scam That's Ruining Dinner For Everyone Who Falls For It

We Americans are blissfully privileged to have a plethora of choices from which to source our steaks. Even Costco sells USDA prime beef, the best grade you can get, and your local butcher is likely to have a plentiful supply of exceptional cuts that are guaranteed to please. But if your "butcher" is operating out of a van in a commercial parking lot, well, a fool and his money are soon parted, as they say.

Some people may be familiar with the infamous "20 ribeyes for $40!" sign on the side of a vehicle or pop-up tent in a mall parking lot or other commercial area, enticing folks to scoop up what seems like an unheard-of deal on loads of high-quality steaks. Compared to supermarket prices these days, it is an exciting offer. But does the quality stand up to other options, or are you buying old, fishy-tasting beef?

By all accounts, it is beef (not exactly a ringing endorsement there), but it's unlikely to impress even the most forgiving meat-lover. The steaks sold in these parking lots typically don't reveal much in the way of sourcing information, or a USDA grade, meaning they could have come from anywhere, and be anything from prime (the top echelon of beef grades) to canned (which is generally sold as dog food). Some folks who have bought steaks from these sketchy suppliers have described the meat as embarrassingly thin, gristly, and lacking in general beef flavor. That absence of flavor could be partly due to the inclusion of fillers meant to make the meat look more appealing, which is disturbingly common in parking lot steaks.