What It Means When Your Steak Tastes Fishy

For one reason or another, non-seafood items that taste like fish are often deemed to be red flags and not ideal to eat. In fact, even some fish itself can taste a bit too fishy for us to enjoy. However, the question of just how suspicious you need to be about a steak that tastes like fish is one we discovered to be slightly more complicated than you may think. Generally speaking, if you find that your home-cooked steak seems overly fishy, you probably shouldn't eat it due to potential spoilage. However, if you're eating steak at a restaurant, a subtle fishy taste could also be a deliberate and intended flavor included in your steak, and is perfectly safe to eat.

We got this insight into fishy-tasting steak from Douglas Keane, chef and co-owner of the renowned, Michelin-starred restaurant Cyrus, who explained why a steak that seems fishy is typically a total no-go. "Most likely it is unsafe if there is a fishy taste — it most likely means it's spoiled and/or has been aged inappropriately," Keane explains. "If you aren't sure, just throw it out." As for how to avoid buying steak that tastes fishy, you can get the best cut of meat by asking your butcher for guidance. After that, look out for a few clear signs of spoilage. "It will be a little slimy-feeling and will smell bad, like fish," Keane advises. "Ask to inspect the meat if you aren't sure."