The Popular Cut Of Meat Texas Roadhouse Uses For Its Country Fried Steak

Sirloin also happens to be Texas Roadhouse's best-selling cut of beef. It's flavorful, unfussy, and affordable, which makes it an appealing steak to reach for when you're out on a regular weeknight. Sure, it might not exactly be as marbled as a juicy ribeye, but it's more versatile in that you can use it for other purposes, like chili. That's why putting sirloin in a country-fried steak isn't exactly the most outrageous thing you can do, as it's already somewhat of a lean cut on its own.

If you think of sirloin as more of a team player or a utility cut of beef that you can also use as an ingredient for things like, say, stir-fries, then the fact that Texas Roadhouse uses it for other purposes then makes more sense. But at least it's good to know that you're not getting what could potentially come off as too chewy; you'll have a full-flavored, popular cut of meat that can stand up to being fried as well as taking a spin on the grill.