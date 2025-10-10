Why You Should Grocery Shop Midweek When Placing A Pickup Order

There's no question that grocery pickup is absolutely worth it for many people. In addition to being super convenient and time-saving, this online service can save you money by preventing those inevitable impulse purchases that happen when you go grocery shopping while hungry (which is best avoided if you're on a budget). However, many online grocery shoppers may wonder when they should place an order to receive the best service.

According to Chip Carter, creator and host of the show "Where The Food Comes From," placing your grocery pickup order midweek — Monday through Thursday — just makes sense. "Simple math," he said. "They're way less busy." Midweek is the best time to avoid crowds while grocery shopping in person, but it also comes with clear benefits when placing a pickup order. "They're going to give your order more time and attention," Carter explained. "Would you rather have somebody picking out your bananas who's having a good day?" he asked, "Or somebody who's overworked and overwhelmed and wishing they were anywhere else at the moment they grab the worst bunch of the bunch to toss in your bag?" The answer is pretty clear (although brown bananas are always a great excuse to bake up some next-level banana bread).