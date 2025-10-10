Why You Should Grocery Shop Midweek When Placing A Pickup Order
There's no question that grocery pickup is absolutely worth it for many people. In addition to being super convenient and time-saving, this online service can save you money by preventing those inevitable impulse purchases that happen when you go grocery shopping while hungry (which is best avoided if you're on a budget). However, many online grocery shoppers may wonder when they should place an order to receive the best service.
According to Chip Carter, creator and host of the show "Where The Food Comes From," placing your grocery pickup order midweek — Monday through Thursday — just makes sense. "Simple math," he said. "They're way less busy." Midweek is the best time to avoid crowds while grocery shopping in person, but it also comes with clear benefits when placing a pickup order. "They're going to give your order more time and attention," Carter explained. "Would you rather have somebody picking out your bananas who's having a good day?" he asked, "Or somebody who's overworked and overwhelmed and wishing they were anywhere else at the moment they grab the worst bunch of the bunch to toss in your bag?" The answer is pretty clear (although brown bananas are always a great excuse to bake up some next-level banana bread).
The pros and cons of placing your grocery pickup order midweek
Grocery stores are typically the least crowded on weekday mornings before 10 a.m. or in the evenings post rush hour crowds — roughly 6 p.m. or later. If you can place your grocery pickup order during this time, you'll probably receive better, less harried service, and grocery workers will thank you. However, there is one potential downside if you're in a rush, Chip Carter noted. "Drawback here is they're going to be less staffed than at other times, which might not be the most expedient approach." Still, he added, "The benefits probably outweigh the risk. People pay more attention to what they're doing when they're not swamped."
Ordering groceries midweek is especially helpful if you're one of those people who struggle to let go of control and trust someone else to select your groceries without committing common produce-buying mistakes (this writer included). By placing your order at a less hectic time, you can feel more confident that your fruits and veggies will be chosen with the same level of care and attention you would. Plus, the best time to get fresh produce at the grocery store is also weekday mornings, so you're more likely to receive top-quality fruits and veggies.