You Can Now Carry Guns In This Florida Grocery Store — Here's What To Know

While Florida Publix locations have chosen to tolerate open carry on its premises, many other supermarkets have declared they will continue banning the presence of firearms in their stores. Costco, Sam's Club, Target, Walmart, and Winn-Dixie have all asked customers to refrain from shopping in their grocery stores with firearms on display. Folks shopping for frozen produce who don't want to be in the vicinity of someone exercising their right to open carry have plenty of options other than Publix.

Publix authorizing people to open carry is well within the company's rights given the recent court decision to reverse the ban on the controversial practice. However, no private business is forced to let people in bearing arms, meaning the other grocery outlets that have opted not to let people to shop with firearms are also within their rights to make that choice. People are likewise not allowed to openly carry firearms in government buildings, schools, and similar other locations.

Public opinion is mixed on the action by the home of the "Pub sub." Many Publix shoppers are outraged over the company's decision. Yet, others are cheering on the business for allowing customers to exercise their constitutional right at its grocery stores. Only time will tell whether the contentious determination by Publix will result in another "Florida man" headline or end up being a whole lot of hoopla over nothing.