The Indiana Bar That Wet The Whistles Of Both Mark Twain And Al Capone

I once had lunch at a West Hollywood sushi bar a couple of seats away from Tori Spelling. My husband once had dinner at a table next to Alex Rodriguez and Cameron Diaz. But, a long time ago, someone in Lafayette, Indiana got home from the bar one night and announced to their housemate, "Dude, I just saw Mark Twain at the bar." And years after that, someone left the same bar and told everyone they knew the next day, "Bruh, I think I had a drink next to Al Capone last night." These two fictional people in these hypothetical situations had both been to The Knickerbocker Saloon, an historic bar that really did serve these two cultural icons.

It's not clear when this author and mobster visited The Knickerbocker, or what they ordered, but they are just two of many notable names that wandered into this bar over the course of the establishment's nearly 200-year history. According to The Knickerbocker Saloon, President Ulysses S. Grant (who probably drank Old Crow Bourbon on site) and Neil Armstrong (who attended nearby Purdue University) were also customers. When it was first opened in 1835, the saloon was called Gault House Tavern and it was located inside the Lahr Luxury Hotel. The bar was noteworthy at the time because it was the first watering hole to receive a liquor license from the Hoosier State, undoubtedly drawing in scores of thirsty residents and travelers — both famous and not.