Anthony Bourdain Was Completely Infatuated With This 1870s-Era Bourbon Brand

Although Anthony Bourdain prided himself as a man of the people, making a point to interact with regular folks on shows like "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown," his favorite bourbon had a decidedly non-populist origin. In fact, for almost the first 20 years of its existence, it wasn't sold to the public at all. It was first produced in 1870 by one John E. Fitzgerald and sold on high-class trains, steamships, and in clubs. It officially hit the market in 1889, and managed to survive Prohibition as a "medicinal" beverage before being bought by the bourbon giant Pappy Van Winkle.

Bourdain had some fun with the name, but the "very old" distinction isn't just for show. There's Very Old Fitzgerald, a collector's edition which will fetch almost $5,000 on the market; there's Very Xtra Old Fitzgerald, which costs about $7,000; and then there's Very Very Old Fitzgerald, which is even older than previous, which will set you back as much as a whopping 23 grand for the releases that were aged for 15 years. These were bottled over fifty years ago, making them quite old indeed — but if you're on a budget, you can get the regular, 7-year-old Old Fitzgerald, which costs a much more reasonable $200.