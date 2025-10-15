The Vintage Coca-Cola Knockoff That Was Sued Into Bankruptcy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When a major, paradigm-shifting success occurs in a given field, especially something like business, you have two options if you want to compete. The first is to focus on your own path, refining your craft without being overly reactive; the second is to cheerfully and flagrantly rip off said success in hopes that some of it (and the money that comes with it) rubs off on you. Such was the case with a competitor to Coca-Cola that surfaced in the early 20th century before being sued into oblivion: the perfectly named Koca Nola.

Just take a minute to savor the beautiful ridiculousness of that name. If you challenged the world's least creative high school student to come up with a name for a Coca-Cola knockoff, "Koca Nola" would be one of the first things they would say. It's hard to believe that it was ever real, and yet it was — and it was borne from a pharmacist's grudge. A man named Thomas Austin, who had made his fortune in coal, opened a pharmacy in Atlanta, but was annoyed by the fact that most of his customers only came in for Coca-Cola. He wanted to be more than just a middleman for Coke, so he put his considerable resources to use, crafting his own take on cola and bottling it as Koca Nola.